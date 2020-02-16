WIAA girls basketball: La Crosse Aquinas, Melrose-Mindoro, Arcadia, Bangor earn No. 1 postseason seeds

The top-ranked Aquinas High School girls basketball teams, which has played in three straight WIAA Division 4 state championship games — and won the past two — has officially earned a No. 1 seed for the upcoming tournament season.
The Blugolds (19-1) receive a bye into the regional semifinal round and will host either ninth-seeded Wisconsin Heights or eighth-seeded Darlington on Feb. 28.
Melrose-Mindoro (19-1), the Division 4 state runner-up the past two years, also received a No. 1 seed and quarterfinal bye. The Mustangs will host either eighth-seeded C-FC or ninth-seeded Mondovi on Feb. 28.
Bangor (19-1) is another No. 1 seed from the Coulee Region. The Cardinals, whose only loss is to Melrose-Mindoro, are a top seed in Division 5 and will host either ninth-seeded Independence or eighth-seeded Plum City/Elmwood in a Feb. 28 semifinal.
Onalaska (17-4) was awarded a No. 2 seed in Division 2 and hosts eithehr seventh-seeded Medford or 10th-seeded Rice Lake in a semifinal on Feb. 28. Central (15-6) is a third seeded and gets a bye before hosting either sixth-seeded Logan (12-10) or 11th-seeded Tomah (3-17) on Feb. 28. The Rangers host the Timberwolves on Feb. 25.
Holmen (12-8) is seeded fifth in Division 2 and opens at fourth-seeded New Richmond in the semifinal round.
Coulee Conference champion Arcadia (17-3) is seeded first in Division 3. It receives a quarterfinal bye before hosting eith4er ninth-seeded Altoona or eighth-seeded Ellsworth on Feb. 28. West Salem (12-8) is third in Division 3 and hosts either 11th-seeded Mausotn or sixth-seeded G-E-T (8-12) on Feb. 28.
Prairie du Chien (14-6) is a No. 3 seed in Division 3. The Blackhawks rest during the quarterfinals before hosting either sixth-seeded Westby (15-5) or 11th-seeded River Valley in the semis. The Norsemen host that quarterfinal matchup on Feb. 25.
All matchups are posted on the WIAA website and can be found at https://www.wiaawi.org/Sports/Winter/Girls-Basketball/Tournament