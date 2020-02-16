WIAA girls basketball: La Crosse Aquinas, Melrose-Mindoro, Arcadia, Bangor earn No. 1 postseason seeds

The top-ranked Aquinas High School girls basketball teams, which has played in three straight WIAA Division 4 state championship games — and won the past two — has officially earned a No. 1 seed for the upcoming tournament season.

The Blugolds (19-1) receive a bye into the regional semifinal round and will host either ninth-seeded Wisconsin Heights or eighth-seeded Darlington on Feb. 28.

Melrose-Mindoro (19-1), the Division 4 state runner-up the past two years, also received a No. 1 seed and quarterfinal bye. The Mustangs will host either eighth-seeded C-FC or ninth-seeded Mondovi on Feb. 28.

Bangor (19-1) is another No. 1 seed from the Coulee Region. The Cardinals, whose only loss is to Melrose-Mindoro, are a top seed in Division 5 and will host either ninth-seeded Independence or eighth-seeded Plum City/Elmwood in a Feb. 28 semifinal.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Onalaska (17-4) was awarded a No. 2 seed in Division 2 and hosts eithehr seventh-seeded Medford or 10th-seeded Rice Lake in a semifinal on Feb. 28. Central (15-6) is a third seeded and gets a bye before hosting either sixth-seeded Logan (12-10) or 11th-seeded Tomah (3-17) on Feb. 28. The Rangers host the Timberwolves on Feb. 25.