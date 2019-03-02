The Aquinas High School girls basketball team finished of a strong WIAA sectional championship day for the Coulee Region by beating Belleville 89-53 in a Division 4 final played at Verona, Wis., on Saturday afternoon.
Coach Dave Donarski's Blugolds, who won last year's state championship, became the third state qualifier in the area after victories by both Melrose-Mindoro and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau earlier in the day.
Aquinas (25-1), ranked first in the state, and Melrose-Mindoro (25-1), ranked third, are both Division 4 qualifiers and will play semifinal games in the evening session at the Resch Center in Green Bay on Thursday.
The Blugolds have played in two straight Division 4 state finals, losing the first one to Howards Grove in 2017 before beating Melrose-Mindoro last year.
The Mustangs, who have won 76 of their last 79 games, beat Colfax 61-32 in Eau Claire, Wis., to qualify. Melrose-Mindoro became a first-time state qualifier last season.
G-E-T (24-2) was a 47-22 winner over Hayward in Altoona, Wis., and earned a spot in the Division 3 semifinals. Those semifinals also will be played during Thursday's afternoon session at the Resch Center. This is the first state appearance in program history for the Red Hawks.
For more on all three victories, turn to Page B1 or visit lacrossetribune.com.