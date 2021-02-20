 Skip to main content
WIAA girls basketball: La Crosse Aquinas, Onalaska, Bangor all clinch state berths
WIAA girls basketball: La Crosse Aquinas, Onalaska, Bangor all clinch state berths

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team is going back to the WIAA state tournament for a fifth time in a row, and it isn't representing the Coulee Region alone.

Both Onalaska and Bangor also won sectional championship games Saturday afternoon, and gives the area Division 2, 3 and 4 state qualifiers.

Jacy Weisbrod mug

Weisbrod

Junior Jacy Weisbrod scored 36 points as the Blugolds (21-0) beat St. Croix Falls 84-58 at the Reinhart Athletic Center to grab one of four Division 3 spots. Aquinas will travel for the Division 3 state tournament on Friday, playing at Menominee Nation in Oshkosh, Wis.

Semifinal games will be played at 10:45 a.m. and 2:10 p.m. with the championship game at 8:15 p.m. All divisions will play semifinals and finals during the same day.

Bangor (19-2) are state qualifiers for the second straight season after beating Auburndale 67-55 behind a 20-point performance by sophomore Nora Tucker.

The Cardinals will play their Division 4 state tournament at the La Crosse Center on Friday. Semifinals are scheduled for 9:05 a.m. and 12:25 p.m., and the championship game begins at 6:35 p.m.

The Hilltoppers avenged a regular-season loss to Rice Lake by winning 67-55 on Saturday. Second-seeded Onalaska (17-3) knocked off the top-seeded Warriors by pulling away in the second half. Onalaska held Rice Lake to 14 second-half points and outscored it by 15.

The Hilltoppers will also play at the La Crosse Center with a Division 2 semifinal at either 9:05 a.m. or 12:25 p.m. A win there puts them in the championship game at 6:35 p.m.

