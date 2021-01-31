WIAA girls basketball: La Crosse Aquinas one of several local No. 1 regional seeds

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team, as expected, earned a No 1 regional seed for the upcoming WIAA Division 4 tournament. The Blugolds (17-0) received a bye in the first round and will host either fourth-seeded Arcadia or fifth-seeded Mondovi in a semifinal on Feb. 12. Arcadia and Mondovi -- and all quarterfinal games -- are scheduled for Feb. 9.

Westby and Prairie du Chien also received No. 1 seeds in Division 3. The Norsemen will host either fourth-seeded Viroqua or fifth-seeded River Valley on Feb. 12, while the Blackhawks will host either fourth-seeded Lancaster or fifth-seeded Dodgeville that night.

Onalaska received a top seed in Division 2 and also received a first-round bye. The Hilltoppers host either fourth-seeded forth-seeded Tomah or fifth-seeded Logan on Feb. 12 after those teams play in Tomah on Feb. 9. West Salem is seeded second in that regional and gets either third-seeded Sparta or sixth-seeded Black River Falls on Feb. 12.

Bangor is a No. 1 seed in Division 4 and hosts either fourth-seeded Melrose-Mindoro or fifth-seeded Kickapoo on Feb. 12. Cashton is No. 2 and Onalaska Luther No. 3 in that regional.