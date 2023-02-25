It's no secret that the Aquinas High School girls basketball team prides itself on its high-intensity, pressure defense.

That's what allows the Blugolds to get easy looks in transition and dictate the pace of play. It's how they are able to win games by comfortable margins even when the shots aren't falling.

And when the shots are falling, little can be done to stop Aquinas. Such was the case Saturday night at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

The top-seeded Blugolds scored the game's first 12 points, 64 in the first half alone and never looked back en route to an 89-36 win over fifth-seeded Lancaster in a WIAA Division 4 regional final.

Aquinas (25-1) has now won seven straight regional titles and will take on second-seeded Bangor (20-6) in a sectional semifinal on Thursday.

"Happy for the kids because some of them didn't have their best game last night, and you could tell it was eating at them," Blugolds coach Dave Donarski said. "And they came out and crushed it today."

Senior guard Macy Donarski led the way with 26 points to go with nine assists and four steals, while freshman forward Samantha Davis added 20 points, six rebounds and five steals. Senior guard Autumn Passehl made three 3-pointers and chipped in 15 points, and that trio — along with senior guard Shea Bahr — set the tone early.

Donarski finished on a drive to the lane on the game's opening possession, and Passehl buried a 3 from the left corner after a turnover by the Flying Arrows (13-13). Bahr followed with a 3 of her own after an offensive rebound by Davis, and another drive by Donarski gave Aquinas a 10-0 lead and forced a Lancaster timeout less than 90 seconds in.

"I think our defensive pressure has been really good the past couple of games, and when we're able to hit shots, we're able to jump on it really early," Macy Donarski said. "So that was huge for us tonight."

The shots kept falling for the Blugolds, and in a number of ways.

Transition buckets came time and time again. Donarski continued to exploit lanes to the hoop. But when the defense inevitably collapsed, it opened other opportunities. Davis scored off passes from junior Maddie Murphy and Donarski, and another triple from Bahr pushed Aquinas' lead to 29-10 with 10 minutes, 11 seconds left in the first half.

A 3 from sophomore guard Kathryn Savoldelli about a minute later triggered an 18-3 run that also included 3-pointers from Passehl and Donarski.

In all, the Blugolds made 12 of their 21 3-point attempts.

"I think we're pretty special offensively," Macy Donarski said. "And when everyone's clicking at the same time, you can just see we're pretty hard to guard."

And the defense remained consistent; Aquinas didn't allow the Flying Arrows to have back-to-back baskets at any point in the first half as it took a 64-23 lead into the break.

Bahr said that defense will be key if the Blugolds are to make a deep postseason run.

Up next is a rematch with the Cardinals; Aquinas beat Bangor 80-40 on Jan. 14 at the Midwest Players Classic.