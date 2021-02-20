WIAA girls basketball: La Crosse Aquinas stamps ticket for fifth straight state tournament

Aquinas made 15 of 24 3-point attempts (62.5%) and shooting 52.9% (27-for-51) overall. Senior Bri Bahr, who scored 10 points, added two 3s, and O’Flaherty did the same. Six players made at least one.

Sophomore Macy Donarski was one of those six, and she added 16 points as the Blugolds stopped the Saints’ 20-game winning streak and added to a couple of their own. Aquinas will enter next season with a 69-game home winning streak after winning its 96th straight game against a Wisconsin team. Junior Alaina Bagniefski also made a 3-pointer and scored 10 points for Aquinas.

St. Croix Falls was able to stay in the game early behind the play of senior Emily McCurdy, who hit an early 3-pointer and converted two free throws after she was fouled to get the Saints within 20-14 with 10:31 left in the first half.

But three of the next four Aquinas baskets were Weisbrod 3-pointers — all three set up with assists from Donarski — with another from Bahr in between them.

Senior Lucia Neuman made three first-half 3s for the Saints but didn’t score in the second half as the Blugolds pulled away.

So, what were Weisbrod’s shooting issues before Saturday?