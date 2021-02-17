 Skip to main content
WIAA girls basketball: La Crosse Center to host Division 2, 4 and 5 of state tournament
February 2: Prairie du Chien vs Onalaska

Onalaska's Devyn Schmeling, right, Prairie du Chien's Abby Feye

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

The La Crosse Center will host Divisions 2, 4 and 5 for the 2021 state girls basketball tournament scheduled for Feb. 25-27, the WIAA said in a release Wednesday evening. 

Divisions 1 and 3 will be played at the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wis.

All five divisions will see the semifinals and championships played in one day with Division 5 tipping off Thursday, Divisions 3 and 4 going on Friday before the tournament wraps up with Divisions 2 and 1 on Saturday. 

Here is the full schedule:

Thursday, Feb. 25

9:05 a.m. —  Division 5 Semifinal No. 1 (La Crosse Center)

12:35 p.m. — Division 5 Semifinal No. 2 (La Crosse Center)

7:05 p.m. — Division 5 Championship (La Crosse Center)

Friday, Feb. 26

9:05 a.m. — Division 4 Semifinal No. 1 (La Crosse Center)

10:45 a.m. — Division 3 Semifinal No. 1 (Menominee Nation Arena)

12:25 p.m. — Division 4 Semifinal No. 2 (La Crosse Center)

2:10 p.m. —  Division 3 Semifinal No. 2 (Menominee Nation Arena)

6:35 pm —  Division 4 Championship (La Crosse Center)

8:15 pm — Division 3 Championship (Menominee Nation Arena)

Saturday, Feb. 27

9:05 a.m. — Division 2 Semifinal No. 2 (La Crosse Center)

10:45 am. — Division 1 Semifinal No. 2 (Menominee Nation Arena)

12:25 p.m. —  Division 2 Semifinal No. 2 (La Crosse Center)

2:10 p.m. — Division 1 Semifinal No. 2 (Menominee Nation Arena)

6:35 p.m. — Division 2 Championship (La Crosse Center)

8:15 p.m. — Division 1 Championship (Menominee Nation Arena)

La Crosse Center Director Art Fahey has said they are allowed 1,000 spectators in a venue that holds 6,000 for basketball. Those in attendance will be seated throughout the arena and grouped in “pods” of two, three, four and five seats. 

The 2021 state boys basketball tournament is scheduled for March 4-6 at the same venues. The schedule for the tournament has not yet been determined.

