WIAA girls basketball: La Crosse Central beats Marshfield to advance in Division 1

“I think our girls are now at the part of the season where we’re finding ways to win at the end. That’s kind of been our process throughout,” Roberson said. “There’s going to be ups and down, but the goal is to find a way to win.”

Even as the margin narrowed, Parcher credited her teammates for fighting to not let the lead completely slip away.

“We just kept pushing through and didn’t hang our heads like we sometimes do,” said Parcher. “Nobody really got in their feelings, and we kept attacking. Attacking helps up more than shooting outside.”

Roberson knows that a tough Wisconsin Rapids (12-5) team awaits Central, one that will be active defensively much like the Tigers were on Tuesday.

“We haven’t faced a lot of pressure that was that good, so we were a little off on taking care of it. We have to do a better job handling it. It definitely caused us some problems, and we’ll be working on that to get better for Friday,” Roberson said. “We just have to get to work, take care of the pressure, and every game is winnable for us.”

