WIAA girls basketball: Mel.-Min. handles Fall Creek; Bangor outlasts Blair-Taylor in OT

MELROSE — The Melrose-Mindoro used a staunch defensive effort and a good night from their stars to cruise past Fall Creek 66-31 for a WIAA Division 5 regional title.
The No. 1 seeded Mustangs (23-1) held Fall Creek to just 11 first half points on just four made field goals. For the game, Fall Creek (16-9) made just nine field goals.
South Dakota State commits Emily Herzberg and Mesa Byom each finished with a game-high 19 points while Viterbo commit Calette Lockington scored 13 — 11 of which came in the second half. Teagan Frey chipped in 12 to round out the Mustangs’ attack.
Mel.-Min. now moves on to face second-seeded Neillsville (22-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Eau Claire Memorial High School.
Division 3
Prairie du Chien 46, Evansville 37
EVANSVILLE — Lily Krahn wasn’t ready for her season to be over just yet.
The sophomore guard poured in a game-high 28 points to lead the third-seeded Blackhawks (18-6) to a regional title.
Ella Hager chipped in six points while Makenzie Knapp added four for PdC, which will face top-seeded Platteville at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lodi High School.
Platteville swept PdC during the regular season and won the SWC with a perfect 10-0 record.
Prescott 67, West Salem 55
PRESCOTT — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Arcadia 59, Elk Mound 32
ARCADIA — The No. 1-seeded Raiders advance to face No. 2 Prescott, but nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Division 5
Bangor 70, Blair-Taylor 60 (OT)
BANGOR — Abby Thompson sent it into overtime with a clutch 3 for the fourth-seeded Wildcats, but the top-seeded Cardinals outscored Blair-Taylor 13-3 in the OT period.
Haley Jones led the way with 20 points while Karsen Kershner added 15 for the Cardinals (22-1), who will take on Eleva-Strum Thursday at Independence High School.
Lindsay Steien scored 20 to lead Blair-Taylor (19-6).
Eleva-Strum 76, Cashton 64
ELEVA — Brianna Nelson scored a game-high 39 points thanks to an eye-popping 21 of 22 from the free throw line to lead second-seeded Eleva-Strum, which as a team was 31 of 36 from the charity stripe. Cashton, meanwhile, was just 21-for-35 from the line.
Adelyn Hyatt did her best to keep Cashton in it, scoring a team-best 34 points while Olivia Hemmersbach added 17.