WIAA girls basketball: Mel.-Min. handles Fall Creek; Bangor outlasts Blair-Taylor in OT

MELROSE — The Melrose-Mindoro used a staunch defensive effort and a good night from their stars to cruise past Fall Creek 66-31 for a WIAA Division 5 regional title.

The No. 1 seeded Mustangs (23-1) held Fall Creek to just 11 first half points on just four made field goals. For the game, Fall Creek (16-9) made just nine field goals.

South Dakota State commits Emily Herzberg and Mesa Byom each finished with a game-high 19 points while Viterbo commit Calette Lockington scored 13 — 11 of which came in the second half. Teagan Frey chipped in 12 to round out the Mustangs’ attack.

Mel.-Min. now moves on to face second-seeded Neillsville (22-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Eau Claire Memorial High School.

Division 3

Prairie du Chien 46, Evansville 37

EVANSVILLE — Lily Krahn wasn’t ready for her season to be over just yet.

The sophomore guard poured in a game-high 28 points to lead the third-seeded Blackhawks (18-6) to a regional title.

Ella Hager chipped in six points while Makenzie Knapp added four for PdC, which will face top-seeded Platteville at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lodi High School.