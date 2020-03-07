WIAA girls basketball: Melrose-Mindoro lands D4 state spot for 3rd straight year

COLFAX, Wis. — This bonus week of practice can become very redundant for coaches and teams experiencing regular success.
But that doesn't mean they aren't fun.
Melrose-Mindoro High School girls basketball coach Joey Arneson is thrilled that his team gets another shot to win a WIAA Division 4 state championship after beating Unity 82-40 in a sectional final on Saturday.
He also said it might be time to change up the routine after qualifying for a third straight year. Seeds for the tournament will be determined Sunday, and the Mustangs will be joined in that discussion by other qualifiers Aquinas, Mishicot and Crandon.
"What we have done the last couple of years has allowed us to bring home two silver balls," Arneson said after his team's victory. "That's great, but we may have to change a couple of things and see what that does."
No one can argue with the the Mustangs were able to do on Saturday, and that's pound a team that came in with a 21-3 record and 12 straight wins.
Third-ranked Melrose-Mindoro (25-1) started strong and never turned back in burying the Eagles (21-4), who were held to 19 first-half points.
"They were a good team, and they were big," Arneson said of the Eagles. "When we looked at our matchups, we decided to put (Emily) Herzberg on their point guard, and she did a phenomenal job."
Unity junior Raegan Sorenson was the point guard, and she entered the game averaging 20 points per game. Herzberg held her to 12, and Sorenson only made one field goal in the first half and three in the game.
Herzberg has been the team's defensive stopper for a long time, and taking care of Sorenson is just her latest success story.
Herzberg, a South Dakota State commit, also kept up with her offensive responsibilities and scored 16 points with eight in each half. She made two 3-pointers in the first half as the Mustangs built a 42-19 lead.
Melrose-Mindoro was led by senior Mesa Byom's 21 points. The South Dakota State commit had 13 points in the first half and helped the Mustangs control the boards.
"We did an excellent job of rebounding, especially against a team that big," Arneson said. "We kept them to one shot for most of the possessions throughout the game."
Junior Teagan Frey added 17 points for Melrose-Mindoro, which has won 14 straight games since a setback at the hands of Division 5's top-ranked Black Hawk (25-0). Frey's first basket was a 3-pointer, and she ended up making three of them during another solid performance.