WIAA girls basketball: Melrose-Mindoro lands D4 state spot for 3rd straight year

COLFAX, Wis. — This bonus week of practice can become very redundant for coaches and teams experiencing regular success.

But that doesn't mean they aren't fun.

Melrose-Mindoro High School girls basketball coach Joey Arneson is thrilled that his team gets another shot to win a WIAA Division 4 state championship after beating Unity 82-40 in a sectional final on Saturday.

He also said it might be time to change up the routine after qualifying for a third straight year. Seeds for the tournament will be determined Sunday, and the Mustangs will be joined in that discussion by other qualifiers Aquinas, Mishicot and Crandon.

"What we have done the last couple of years has allowed us to bring home two silver balls," Arneson said after his team's victory. "That's great, but we may have to change a couple of things and see what that does."

No one can argue with the the Mustangs were able to do on Saturday, and that's pound a team that came in with a 21-3 record and 12 straight wins.

Third-ranked Melrose-Mindoro (25-1) started strong and never turned back in burying the Eagles (21-4), who were held to 19 first-half points.

