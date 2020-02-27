WIAA girls basketball: Melrose-Mindoro readies self for another postseason run

The Melrose-Mindoro girls basketball team will travel the rest of this season with an extra basketball.

They won’t dribble it or shoot it, but everyone will interact with it on some level while beginning the WIAA Division 4 playoffs on Friday.

It’s a ball that coach Joey Arneson has used to house all of the memories the Mustangs have made while playing in the last two state tournaments, and he hopes it provides additional inspiration to qualify for a third.

“I had them write all of their favorite state memories on it, and we are going to take it with us to every game we play in the postseason,” Arneson said. “Before every game, every girl will touch it just to get us focused on why we are there.

“We want to create more memories and add to the ones we’ve already made.”

New inspiration for Melrose-Mindoro is the last thing any upcoming opponent wants to hear.

The Mustangs (21-1) aren’t just ranked third in the state by The Associated Press. They have placed second at the state tournament the last two years and have been a nearly unbeatable team for the last three.