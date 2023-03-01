Dave Donarski paused briefly as he quickly cycled through his memory for some of the Aquinas High School girls basketball team’s more impressive offensive performances in recent years.

The Blugolds had just throttled Lancaster in a WIAA Division 4 regional final after scoring 64 points in the first half — yes, just the first half. When was the last time Donarski had seen something comparable from his team?

“Three years ago,” the Aquinas coach said. “Yeah, probably 2020. That was special.”

That 2020 team was full of high-level talent, including future Division I players in Lexi Donarski and Courtney Becker. That group also had its sights set on a third straight state title before the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly ended the season.

Now, this isn’t to say the Blugolds are destined to return to the Resch Center and come back with a gold ball. But it shows where the team is at — finding its stride at the right time.

“It’s really exciting to be clicking at this point in the year,” senior point guard Macy Donarski said. “I’m just excited for what’s to come. We’re taking it one day, one game at a time, but yeah, (we will) keep trying to play like this.”

The next game for top-seeded Aquinas (25-1) is a sectional semifinal against second-seeded Bangor (20-6). Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Onalaska, and the winner will take on either New Glarus or Cuba City with a trip to state on the line.

The Blugolds and Cardinals met earlier this season, an 80-40 Aquinas win at the Midwest Players Classic in which Bangor got a firsthand experience of what makes the Blugolds so potent: complementary basketball.

Donarski’s ability to get into the lane off the dribble and finish in traffic causes trouble for opposing defenses. Don’t help, and the guard — who is averaging 20.1 points per game — will score. But if you do send help, there are weapons all around to whom Donarski can dish.

Freshman forward Sammy Davis, who averages 16.2 ppg, finds openings in the post, while senior guard Autumn Passehl (10 ppg) and junior guard Maddie Murphy (9 ppg) make teams pay from beyond the arc. Passehl has made 70 3-pointers this season, and Murphy has hit 64.

It’s no surprise, then, that Donarski averages 8.1 assists per game.

But the defense complements the offense, too.

Davis is frequently at the top of Aquinas’ pressure systems — both in the full court and half court — and her length and athleticism disrupt passing lanes. Behind her, Donarski, Passehl and senior guard Shea Bahr anticipate well, and the Blugolds are often clinical in transition.

“Just the complement that all of them have to one another’s game, that’s what makes it special,” Dave Donarski said. “And then you get the fact that, ‘Hey, we’ll coach. We’ll guard for our teammates.’ I like where we’re at.”

All of that was on display in the Blugolds’ 89-36 win over Lancaster, and Aquinas will look to replicate that against Bangor.

The Cardinals have lost just two games since these teams last met: one to West Salem, which is a No. 2 seed in Division 3, and one to unbeaten Neillsville, a No. 1 seed in Division 4. Bangor beat Westby 46-32 to win its regional and is led by senior guard Nora Tucker (14.8 ppg) and sophomore guard Anna Fronk (11.4 ppg).

The Blugolds have confidence after putting it all together against Lancaster, and Macy Donarski hopes past playoff runs will help the team continue its current run.

“It’s a new comfort level for us,” she said. “We’ve been there before, we know what it’s like. And I think that’s what excites us so much and also it gives us the confidence to just go in there composed and just play our game.”

TOMAH FINDS NEW LIFE: Seventh-seeded Tomah (13-14) has put a rocky regular season behind it, stringing together three wins in a row en route to a Division 2 regional title.

The Timberwolves, who have won five of their last six going back to the end of the regular season, beat 10th-seeded Sparta and second-seeded New Richmond before topping sixth-seeded Rice Lake 54-43 in the regional final.

Tomah will take on top-seeded Menomonie (18-8), which has two players averaging double figures in junior guard Mary Berg (11.3 ppg) and senior forward Anna Wheeler (10 ppg). The Timberwolves are led by senior guard Lauren Noth, who averages about 18 points per game and also leads the team in rebounding.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Eau Claire Memorial.

WEST SALEM TO FACE ELK MOUND: Second-seeded West Salem (24-2) has won six in a row entering Thursday night’s Division 3 sectional semifinal against top-seeded Elk Mound (25-1). The Panthers, who beat Altoona 56-44 for their regional title, have only lost to Aquinas and Prairie du Chien this season and are looking to advance to their first sectional final since 2005.

The Mounders lone loss this season came to Somerset, which is also still alive in Division 3. Sophomore guard Ellie Schiszik leads the team with 15 ppg, while senior guard Tori Blaskowski adds 11.5 ppg.

West Salem is led by sophomore guard Megan Johnson, who averages nearly 15 points per game.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Arcadia.

PdC STILL ROLLING: Top-seeded Prairie du Chien (21-4) ran its winning streak to 10 games with a 54-38 victory over Columbus in a Division 3 regional final and will meet third-seeded Platteville (20-6) in a sectional semifinal. The Blackhawks beat the Hillmen twice in the regular season — 50-39 on Dec. 8 and 44-38 on Feb. 7.

Platteville, which beat second-seeded Edgerton 39-29 in a regional final, is led by senior guards Camryn Nies (17 ppg) and Lizzie Poller (11.8 ppg).

Prairie du Chien has two players averaging double-digit points in senior guard Ashlyn Knapp (13.2 ppg) and senior forward Makenna Forde (12 ppg).

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Lancaster.

BLAIR-TAYLOR BACK AT SECTIONAL: Top-seeded Blair-Taylor (25-1) won its second straight regional title and will play second-seeded Hillsboro (23-4) in a Division 5 sectional semifinal.

The Wildcats, whose only loss this season was to Alma Center Lincoln, beat Royall 69-37 in the regional final. The Tigers, meanwhile, beat Alma Center Lincoln 70-56 for their regional title.

Senior center Violet Morren (13.7 ppg), junior guard Lexie Thorson (10.2 ppg) and senior forward Lily Von Falkenstein (10.1 ppg) all average double-digit points for Hillsboro.

Blair-Taylor is led by senior guards Lindsay Steien and Abby Thompson. Steien averages 23 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 3.8 steals per game, while Thompson averages 18.2 points, 6.7 assists and 6.2 steals.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Cashton.