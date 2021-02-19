WIAA girls basketball notebook: Onalaska ready for rematch with Rice Lake in Division 2 sectional final

“We’re going to get looks,” Schmeling said. “If we shoot the ball well, I like our chances.”

Gamoke, who hit five 3s on Thursday, leads Onalaska with 20.7 ppg. The Hilltoppers’ scoring is balanced behind her, with senior Molly Garrity (9.8 ppg) and juniors Ava Smith (8.3 ppg) and Devyn Schmeling (7.2 ppg) all contributing.

Not only would a win put Onalaska in its first state tournament since 2016, the team would also be able to fight for a state title at the La Crosse Center.

And with an experienced group — the Hilltoppers have won seven straight regional titles — they believe the timing is right.

“It would be so awesome,” Gamoke said. “I mean, me and Molly have played in the sectional finals, this is our third year. ... Just being able to potentially get to state our senior year is huge for us.”

“The game shouldn’t be too big for us,” Shane Schmeling said. “We should be poised. We’ve just got to shoot it well.”

BLUGOLDS SEEK STATE RETURN: Aquinas tries for its fifth straight state appearance when it hosts St. Croix Falls (22-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday.