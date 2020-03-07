WIAA girls basketball: Onalaska battles No. 1 Hortonville to the wire

Onalaska responded on Saturday and cut that deficit to 30-26 by halftime before playing a tight second half.

"I felt like if we ever got the lead, we might have gotten them," Schmeling said. "We just couldn't quite get over the hump.

"We be cutting (deficits) from eight to two or seven to one and just get over that hump."

The Hilltoppers did have a couple of chances to take the lead but missed free throws denied them. Onalaska was 6-for-12 from the free-throw line in the second half.

"We missed four free throws in probably the last minute-and-a-half," Schmeling said. "And we lost by four. I don't think that's what decided it, but it didn't help.

"We had too many turnovers and just couldn't overcome that, but we were right there and had chances."

Arenz, who ended up with a 6.5-point scoring average this season and will play at UW-Stout, averaged 11.7 ppg over her last three with the 17 on Saturday being a season high.

Miller, who averaged 9.1 ppg and will play at Newberry College (S.C.) next year, averaged 12 ppg over her last four.

"Our seniors took it to another level (in the postseason)," Schmeling said. "Kenzie (Miller) was crazy good against New Richmond to get us here, Lexi was really good tonight, and Lauren might have played the best game she has played in her career here."

