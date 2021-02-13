WIAA girls basketball: Onalaska beats West Salem for Division 2 regional title

“Our defense is what leads this team. If we play good defense, we’re going to win the game. We’ve got to maintain that energy on defense, and that’s the difference,” said Garrity, who finished with 13 points. “There’s always room for improvement, but I’m really excited to see where we’re at right now, and I’m excited to keep going.

That defense, a very active man-to-man, almost was put on the back burner about a month ago, according to Schmeling, who said that he considered implementing a zone of his own following some defensive struggles in January.

Schmeling stuck with the defense they had, and it’s paying off.

“A month ago, we were ready to get out of our man-to-man, and switch to a zone of some type and maybe trap a bit more out of some zones,” Schmeling said. “ I just felt in my heart that these kids could play the defense we needed, and boy, did they step up to the plate. It’s been rock solid defense for the last three weeks.”

Onalaska will find out its next opponent, and whether or not it will be at home or on the road, when the sectional brackets are released soon.

Regardless, Garrity said that the Hilltoppers just have to keep playing the way they know how.