WIAA girls basketball: Onalaska blows out Rice Lake, heading to state tournament

After combining to score 44 points in the Warriors’ win over Onalaska back in January, the Hilltoppers were able to hold the Rice Lake duo of Grace Forsberg and Brynn Olson to 11 points on Saturday. Schmeling said that his team was able to change defenses effectively, switching between its traditional man defense and a 2-3 zone.

“I thought we could do some damage (with the zone), so we mixed it up for a little bit,” Schmeling said. “We just tried to locate their shooters, and we did a fabulous job rebounding.”

Senior Olivia Gamoke led Onalaska with 18 points, while junior Ava Smith scored 11 points. Juniors Devyn Schmeling and Jamia Dillard each scored nine points for the Hilltoppers.

Shane Schmeling said that he was proud of the way his team was able to earn a trip to the state tournament after losing in the sectional finals in two of the past three seasons.

He also said that the 2016 team, which featured older sisters Emma Gamoke and Halle Schmeling, now playing at UW-La Crosse and Saint Mary’s, respectively, as helping to show what’s possible for the program.