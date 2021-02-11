WIAA girls basketball: Onalaska ready to roll in regional

There may not be a group of people more eager to get rolling with the offseason than the Onalaska High School girls basketball team.

The Hilltoppers (13-3) have won five straight games and eight of their past nine as they prepare to host a very familiar Tomah team in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on Friday.

Onalaska owns two wins over the Timberwolves (9-11) and goes for No. 3 in a 7:15 p.m. game at Charles Deeth Fieldhouse.

All five divisions continue with regional semifinals on Friday with winners advancing to Saturday championship games. Regional champions will then be re-seeded for sectional semifinals to be played next week.

The Hilltoppers are ready to play because they are performing at their highest level at the right time. Four victories during the winning streak have been by at least 20 points, but the most impressive is probably a 50-39 win over Division 3 Prairie du Chien.

Onalaska has had little trouble beating Tomah this season, winning 77-51 at Tomah and 62-37 at Onalaska. Senior Olivia Gamoke, to no surprise, was a big factor in both wins with a combined 39 points and six 3-pointers. She scored 24 points and hit four 3s in the victory at Tomah.