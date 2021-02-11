WIAA girls basketball: Onalaska ready to roll in regional

There may not be a group of people more eager to get rolling with the offseason than the Onalaska High School girls basketball team.
The Hilltoppers (13-3) have won five straight games and eight of their past nine as they prepare to host a very familiar Tomah team in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on Friday.
Onalaska owns two wins over the Timberwolves (9-11) and goes for No. 3 in a 7:15 p.m. game at Charles Deeth Fieldhouse.
All five divisions continue with regional semifinals on Friday with winners advancing to Saturday championship games. Regional champions will then be re-seeded for sectional semifinals to be played next week.
The Hilltoppers are ready to play because they are performing at their highest level at the right time. Four victories during the winning streak have been by at least 20 points, but the most impressive is probably a 50-39 win over Division 3 Prairie du Chien.
Onalaska has had little trouble beating Tomah this season, winning 77-51 at Tomah and 62-37 at Onalaska. Senior Olivia Gamoke, to no surprise, was a big factor in both wins with a combined 39 points and six 3-pointers. She scored 24 points and hit four 3s in the victory at Tomah.
But Gamoke has only been the leader in a balanced scoring attack. Senior Molly Garrity and juniors Ava Smith, Emma Breidenbach and Devyn Schmeling are also double-figure threats in any given game.
“The more kids that believe in themselves and understand it’s not, ‘Let’s stand around and watch Olivia make plays,’ is good for us,” coach Shane Schmeling said after his team beat the Blackhawks. “I feel like we’re getting past that now, and anytime you can put five kids on the floor that believe they can score, you’ve won half the battle.”
Onalaska could see another familiar opponent in a regional final Saturday if it completes the season sweep of the Timberwolves. Third-seeded Sparta and second-seeded West Salem play in West Salem on Friday.
The Panthers (10-1) beat Sparta 74-59 during the regular season behind 23 points from senior Maddie Quick, who made five 3-pointers. The Spartans (5-7) counter with 6-foot-2 senior Callie Ziebell, who averages 17.1 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. She scored 15 in the first game at West Salem.
CITY TEAMS ALIVE: Aquinas (17-0), which is ranked first in Division 3 by The Associated Press and has qualified four four consecutive state championship games, has a return engagement against Arcadia (8-8), which won its quarterfinal on a buzzer-beater.
The Blugolds beat the Raiders 93-37 on Dec. 18, and Macy Donarski’s 19 points led Aquinas.
Central (6-3) plays a Division 1 semifinal at top-seeded Wisconsin Rapids (12-5) after Ava Parcher scored 18 points and Brittney Mislivecek 15 in a 55-43 quarterfinal win over Marshfield.
Wisconsin Rapids has a good 3-point shooter and scorer in junior Megan Clary, who averages 18.5 ppg and has made 41 3-pointers.
DIVISION 4 SHOWDOWN: Both Bangor and Melrose-Mindoro qualified for the state tournament last season, but one will have its season ended in this regional semifinal.
The Cardinals (15-2) are coming off a loss to Division 5 Royall and has double-figure scoring threats in Megan Miedema, Nora Tucker, Haley Jones and Taylor Jacobson. They own a 58-33 win over Melrose-Mindoro in the regular season.
The Mustangs (11-7) have won four of their past five games and are led by senior Teagan Frey’s 14.5 ppg and 7.6 rpg.Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
High school girls basketball - New Richmond vs Onalaska
High school girls basketball - New Richmond vs Onalaska
High school girls basketball - New Richmond vs Onalaska
High school girls basketball - New Richmond vs Onalaska
High school girls basketball - New Richmond vs Onalaska
High school girls basketball - New Richmond vs Onalaska
High school girls basketball - New Richmond vs Onalaska
High school girls basketball - New Richmond vs Onalaska
High school girls basketball - New Richmond vs Onalaska
High school girls basketball - New Richmond vs Onalaska
High school girls basketball - New Richmond vs Onalaska
High school girls basketball - New Richmond vs Onalaska
High school girls basketball - New Richmond vs Onalaska
High school girls basketball - New Richmond vs Onalaska
High school girls basketball - New Richmond vs Onalaska
High school girls basketball - New Richmond vs Onalaska
High school girls basketball - New Richmond vs Onalaska
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX