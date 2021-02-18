WIAA girls basketball: Onalaska tops Medford to advance to Division 2 sectional final

But the Hilltoppers made just two field goals the rest of the game after that Gamoke 3, and Medford capitalized.

The Raiders got within six points with 3:51 to play, and Gamoke responded with a triple from near the top of the key. Medford was able to get within six again with 1:45 to play after a pair of Onalaska turnovers, but the Hilltoppers made their free throws down the stretch.

“First thing we said before the game and the last thing we said after the game was, ‘There’s no style points tonight. All that matters is you get out of here with a W,’” Schmeling said. “It obviously wasn’t pretty, but you just get out of here with a win.”

Still, Onalaska was strong defensively — Raiders leading scorer Marissa Fronk was limited to seven points — and the Hilltoppers found their shooting stroke in segments of the first half.

Onalaska scored the game’s first four points via 2-point field goals before the team scored its next 21 points from beyond the arc.

Although the Hilltoppers never trailed, Medford used an 8-0 run midway through the first half to tie the game at 13. Onalaska responded with back-to-back 3s from Devyn Schmeling and Smith to reclaim the lead before holding a 27-20 advantage at the break.

“Normally, in years past, in a game we don’t shoot the ball well, we get in a little foul trouble and we play a real physical team, we would’ve went home tonight,” Shane Schmeling said. “That’s the difference with this year’s team. They sucked it up and just, again, did enough to get the win.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.