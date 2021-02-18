WIAA girls basketball: Onalaska tops Medford to advance to Division 2 sectional final

ONALASKA — The way senior Olivia Gamoke saw it, the Onalaska High School girls basketball team was taking what the defense gave it.
Medford’s 2-3 zone defense worked to limit touches in the paint, and the Hilltoppers were more than willing to take shots from the perimeter. The only problem was those shots weren’t falling early on; Onalaska missed its first six 3-point attempts.
Eventually, though, the Hilltoppers were able to connect.
First it was Gamoke, then junior Devyn Schmeling, then senior Molly Garrity, then junior Ava Smith. And when the defense rushed to the perimeter in response, they found ways to score inside.
It wasn’t the team’s best shooting night, but second-seeded Onalaska made enough shots to build a double-digit lead before grinding out a physical 56-48 victory over the third-seeded Raiders in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal on Thursday.
With the win, the Hilltoppers (16-3) advance to Saturday’s sectional final against top-seeded Rice Lake. The Warriors, who beat fourth-seeded Somerset 58-38 to advance, own a 66-57 victory over Onalaska this season.
The Hilltoppers are looking to make their second trip to the state tournament in program history.
“I definitely think we can beat them if we play our game and play with our effort and intensity,” Gamoke said. “I’m just excited to play them on Saturday.”
Gamoke led the way Thursday night with five 3-pointers and a game-high 23 points, 15 of which came in the second half. Schmeling added 10 points, while Smith made three 3s for her nine points.
Onalaska combined to make 11 triples, but the Hilltoppers felt they left points on the table.
“With their 2-3, we kind of just focused on moving the ball a lot and we got a lot of open shots,” Gamoke said. “They didn’t necessarily fall this game, but I think if we keep shooting the ball and keep getting those shots, I think they’ll fall eventually.”
There were certainly stretches, though, in which Onalaska hit from the outside, which then opened things up inside against Medford’s (13-9) zone after the break.
After Gamoke knocked down a 3 from the left wing early in the second half, Garrity found junior Jamia Dillard on a high-low that pushed the Hilltoppers’ lead to 10 points. That lead grew to 13 when Gamoke made a floater through contact.
And when the Raiders inevitably collapsed on Onalaska inside, it took advantage of more perimeter looks; another 3 from Gamoke extended the Hilltoppers lead to 45-31 with 10 minutes, 35 seconds left in the game.
“We just asked them at halftime, ‘Let’s try to get more out of post touches. Let’s try to get post touches and kicks for the 3s,’” Onalaska coach Shane Schmeling said. “I thought we did a little bit better job of that in the second half. We just shot it in rhythm a little bit better.”
But the Hilltoppers made just two field goals the rest of the game after that Gamoke 3, and Medford capitalized.
The Raiders got within six points with 3:51 to play, and Gamoke responded with a triple from near the top of the key. Medford was able to get within six again with 1:45 to play after a pair of Onalaska turnovers, but the Hilltoppers made their free throws down the stretch.
“First thing we said before the game and the last thing we said after the game was, ‘There’s no style points tonight. All that matters is you get out of here with a W,’” Schmeling said. “It obviously wasn’t pretty, but you just get out of here with a win.”
Still, Onalaska was strong defensively — Raiders leading scorer Marissa Fronk was limited to seven points — and the Hilltoppers found their shooting stroke in segments of the first half.
Onalaska scored the game’s first four points via 2-point field goals before the team scored its next 21 points from beyond the arc.
Although the Hilltoppers never trailed, Medford used an 8-0 run midway through the first half to tie the game at 13. Onalaska responded with back-to-back 3s from Devyn Schmeling and Smith to reclaim the lead before holding a 27-20 advantage at the break.
“Normally, in years past, in a game we don’t shoot the ball well, we get in a little foul trouble and we play a real physical team, we would’ve went home tonight,” Shane Schmeling said. “That’s the difference with this year’s team. They sucked it up and just, again, did enough to get the win.”