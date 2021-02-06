WIAA girls basketball: Regionals start Tuesday

As he set and executed a full week of practice for five players, Aquinas High School girls basketball coach Dave Donarski worried about the rigor and possible injuries that could take place.
The concern, however, wasn’t for the players still cleared to work out after COVID-19 contact tracing left the Blugolds unable to compete as a unit after a Jan. 22 win over Sparta.
It was for the coaches who were suddenly thrust into duty to help the remaining players get something out of a week of close attention.
“Bob (Kachel) is 60, Pedro (Rostad) is 62, I’m 51, and Lucas (Morrissey) was out of town,” Donarski said of his coaches, the youngest in that group being Morrissey at 30. “And then there is (Jaime) Boado, who is 55ish.
“There were a bunch of old men running around on the court, so that’s always a concern.”
The Blugolds (17-0), who are ranked first in Division 3 by The Associated Press, will play their first tournament game — a WIAA regional semifinal — against either fourth-seeded Arcadia (7-8) or fifth-seeded Mondovi (8-6) on Friday.
It will be their first game after 20 straight days without one, but Donarski expects a team that has beaten 92 straight Wisconsin opponents to be ready for the start of the postseason.
Some teams — Arcadia and Mondovi, for example — begin with quarterfinal games on Tuesday with semifinals scheduled for Friday and finals for Saturday.
Sectional qualifiers will be reseeded for semifinal and championship games that will determine state qualifiers.
Aquinas has been one of those state qualifiers — albeit in Division 4 — four years in a row and should get to play on its home court throughout the regional and sectional tournament should it keep winning.
Expect the dynamic duo of sophomore Macy Donarski and junior Jacy Weisbrod to pick up where it left off in the first game back.
Donarski averages 19.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 steals while shooting 48.9 percent from the floor. Weisbrod ranks second on the team in scoring (18.7 ppg) and leads it in rebounding (5.6) and 3-pointers (72).
While others have certainly stepped forward with key contributions — senior Bri Bahr (9.0 ppg, 36 3s) and junior Alaina Bagniefski (6.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg) among them — these are the two players who will lead the charge.
And there is always hope that the charge will lead to a spot in a state semifinal at the La Crosse Center the last weekend of February. The venue has been awarded three divisions of the tournament, but those divisions have not yet been announced.
Dave Donarski points out potential danger in second-seeded and eighth-ranked Prescott (16-2), which has only been beaten by Division 1 Hudson (18-0) and St. Croix Falls (18-1) — another top seed in Division 3. They will meet in a regional final on Saturday if they both win semifinals.
Prairie du Chien (14-2), ranked third, is in another sectional and has a tough path with second-ranked Lake Mills (19-2) and eighth-ranked Marshall (18-3) as the biggest obstacles.
After getting his full team back for practices on Monday, Donarski believes it is ready for the challenge that awaits.
“There might be a little rust, but we also played 17 game sin six and a half weeks,” he said. “Our kids were tired mentally and physically and probably needed a break.
“So, everything happens for a reason, and I think the kids took that week and recharged. The practices we’ve had since they came back have been awesome, so if we can sustain that and get a little better each day in practice, it could work to our benefit.”
Division 1
A reshuffle of divisions after eliminating schools not competing this winter bumped Central and Holmen up from Division 2.
Both teams have struggled after good starts, but both will play at home on Tuesday. The third-seeded Vikings (4-8) host Eau Claire Memorial, while fourth-seeded Central (5-4) hosts Marshfield with tough games with No. 1 Wisconsin Rapids or No. 2 Eau Claire North to follow on Friday if they win.
Sophomore Brittany Mislivecek (14.7 ppg) popped off for a season-high 24 in a win over Logan on Friday, and Central will need more of that to advance far.
Division 2
Any local talk here has to start with Onalaska (12-3), which has earned a top seed and playing as well as it has all season in a recent win over Division 3 state contender Prairie du Chien.
The Hilltoppers probably turned in their most complete performance of the season in beating the Blackhawks 50-39 on Tuesday, and senior point guard OIivia Gamoke (20.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg and 38 3-pointers) has been as consistent as anyone to lead the team through a transition after heavy graduation loss.
Onalaska can get up and down the floor and execute a half-court offense with Molly Garrity (10.1 ppg) very good at getting to the basket and just about everyone able to shoot from the perimeter. Freshman Anna Skemp can already haunt opponents as a defender, and junior Devyn Schmeling has been very good at making sure the ball gets where it needs to go.
Seeded second in the regional is West Salem (9-1), which has only lost to Division 4 Onalaska Luther. The Panthers responded to that loss with three good performances and would challenge Onalaska’s perimeter defense if they meet in the finals.
Senior Maddie Quick (13.9 ppg) and junior Ella Jordan (17.1 ppg) combined for 32 3s in 10 games before Saturday’s matchup with G-E-T to help West Salem beat state-ranked Cashton and sweep both Westby and Arcadia in Coulee play.
Rice Lake (13-7) is another top regional seed that could match up with one of these teams in the sectional. The Warriors beat Onalaska 66-57 on Jan. 7, but the Hilltoppers probably want another shot at them after not playing well.
Division 4
It’s hard to imagine that there won’t be an area qualifier in this bracket with all of the talent that resides in the Coulee Region.
But all of those teams will have to go through each other to see who is standing last.
Bangor (15-2), which is ranked second and qualified for last season’s Division 5 state tournament, is a top seed in a regional that also includes second-seeded and 10th-ranked Cashton (12-6).
If the Cardinals and Eagles win once, they will play for a third time, and Bangor owns wins in both of those matchups.
Sixth-ranked Blair-Taylor (16-2) is seeded second in another regional but will likely connect with one of those teams — unless Onalaska Luther makes news by beating one of both — in the sectional.
The Wildcats are seeded second to C-FC after the teams split in the regular season and the Pirates won their game — the most recent — by 14 points. But teams have had trouble all season controlling Blair-Taylor sophomore Lindsay Steien (22.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 4.9 apg), and a big surge by Steien could be too much for opponents to overcome and give the Wildcats a good chance at becoming state qualifiers for the first time.
Division 5
The division reshuffle left De Soto as the only area team competing here.
The third-seeded Pirates (6-4) will have to turn things around quickly to be factor after going into Saturday’s game at Weston with four losses in their past five games.
