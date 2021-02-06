WIAA girls basketball: Regionals start Tuesday

Rice Lake (13-7) is another top regional seed that could match up with one of these teams in the sectional. The Warriors beat Onalaska 66-57 on Jan. 7, but the Hilltoppers probably want another shot at them after not playing well.

Division 4

It’s hard to imagine that there won’t be an area qualifier in this bracket with all of the talent that resides in the Coulee Region.

But all of those teams will have to go through each other to see who is standing last.

Bangor (15-2), which is ranked second and qualified for last season’s Division 5 state tournament, is a top seed in a regional that also includes second-seeded and 10th-ranked Cashton (12-6).

If the Cardinals and Eagles win once, they will play for a third time, and Bangor owns wins in both of those matchups.

Sixth-ranked Blair-Taylor (16-2) is seeded second in another regional but will likely connect with one of those teams — unless Onalaska Luther makes news by beating one of both — in the sectional.