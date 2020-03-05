WIAA girls basketball roundup: Bangor, Arcadia advance to sectional finals

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — The Bangor High School girls basketball team is one victory away from making its second WIAA Division 5 state tournament appearance in three seasons after beating Eleva-Strum 72-64 in a sectional semifinal on Thursday.

Bangor (24-1) received a 16-point performance from junior Megan Miedema, who made three 3-pointers, to advance to a sectional final against River Ridge (24-2) Saturday afternoon at Central. The game tips off at 3 p.m.

Miedema scored 11 points in the second half as Bangor pulled away from a three-point halftime lead.

Junior Haley Jones added 15 points and freshman Nora Tucker 13 as Bangor, which made nine 3-pointers, ran its winning streak to 23 games. Senior Karsen Kershner scored seven of her nine points in the second half.

Division 3

Platteville 49, Prairie du Chien 44

LODI, Wis. — The Blackhawks hung with the state’s top team before having its season ended with an 18-7 record.