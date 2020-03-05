WIAA girls basketball roundup: Bangor, Arcadia advance to sectional finals

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — The Bangor High School girls basketball team is one victory away from making its second WIAA Division 5 state tournament appearance in three seasons after beating Eleva-Strum 72-64 in a sectional semifinal on Thursday.
Bangor (24-1) received a 16-point performance from junior Megan Miedema, who made three 3-pointers, to advance to a sectional final against River Ridge (24-2) Saturday afternoon at Central. The game tips off at 3 p.m.
Miedema scored 11 points in the second half as Bangor pulled away from a three-point halftime lead.
Junior Haley Jones added 15 points and freshman Nora Tucker 13 as Bangor, which made nine 3-pointers, ran its winning streak to 23 games. Senior Karsen Kershner scored seven of her nine points in the second half.
Division 3
Platteville 49, Prairie du Chien 44
LODI, Wis. — The Blackhawks hung with the state’s top team before having its season ended with an 18-7 record.
Platteville (24-0) played its closest game of the year and had a victory margin of less than 10 points for the third time this season. The other two came against Madison Edgewood in a regional final and against Prairie du Chien on Jan. 8.
Sophomore Lily Krahn capped off her stellar season with a game-high 24 points while Macey Banasik added 16 and Teagan Radloff seven for the Blackhawks.
Josie Nies was one of three to finish in double figures, scoring 15 for Platteville, which will take on Marshall for the right to go to state on Saturday.
Arcadia 47, Prescott 39
ALTOONA, Wis. — The Raiders (22-3) used an 8-2 run to break a 13-13 halftime score before using a late 10-4 run to pull away to advance to Saturday’s sectional final.
Arcadia plays St. Croix Falls (24-1) at Baldwin-Woodville at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Senior Ellie Hoesley scored a team-high 15 points for the Raiders, who also received 13 -- all in the second half -- from Linzi Sendelbach. Junior Mercedes Romo made three 3-pointers and added 10 points for Arcadia.