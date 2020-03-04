WIAA girls basketball sectionals: Coulee Region preview

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team has shot 57 3-pointers and made 31 of them during this WIAA postseason.

That, by the way, is over two games and means Mineral Point knows what to defend during Thursday night’s WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal between the teams in Baraboo, Wis.

The Blugolds (22-1), of course, are more than 3-pointers, but it’s hard to emphasize that after pointing out that they are shooting 54.4 percent despite heavy attacks from long distance in wins over Darlington (94-44) and Onalaska Luther (77-47).

Mineral Point (21-3) enters this game as no slouch. Two of its losses are to top-ranked Platteville (Division 3) and Black Hawk (Division 5), and the Pointers pushed the Warriors as hard as anyone all season in a 59-55 defeat on Jan. 25.

Mineral Point has since won nine straight games and avenged — for a second time — its only other loss this season to Cuba City.

The Pointers are also standing between the Blugolds and a sectional final they have won three years in a row, and they are led by 6-foot-3 senior Nicole Johnson, who averages 13.5 points and 10 rebounds per game.