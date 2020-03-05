WIAA girls basketball sectionals: 5 La Crosse area teams to tip off sectionals

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team has shot 57 3-pointers and made 31 of them during this WIAA postseason.
That, by the way, is over two games and means Mineral Point knows what to defend during Thursday night’s WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal between the teams in Baraboo, Wis.
The Blugolds (22-1), of course, are more than 3-pointers, but it’s hard to emphasize that after pointing out that they are shooting 54.4 percent despite heavy attacks from long distance in wins over Darlington (94-44) and Onalaska Luther (77-47).
Mineral Point (21-3) enters this game as no slouch. Two of its losses are to top-ranked Platteville (Division 3) and Black Hawk (Division 5), and the Pointers pushed the Warriors as hard as anyone all season in a 59-55 defeat on Jan. 25.
Mineral Point has since won nine straight games and avenged — for a second time — its only other loss this season to Cuba City.
The Pointers are also standing between the Blugolds and a sectional final they have won three years in a row, and they are led by 6-foot-3 senior Nicole Johnson, who averages 13.5 points and 10 rebounds per game.
She has been especially effective on the offensive glass the last three games with 16 offensive rebounds in wins over Riverdale, Iowa-Grant and Darlington.
Aquinas senior Kayla Bahr will likely spearhead the campaign to slow down Johnson, who scored 10 points as Mineral Point hung with the Blugolds before losing 62-56 in last season’s sectional semifinals.
Lexi Donarski had 18 points and six assists in that postseason win and enters this game averaging 24 points, 6.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 rebounds per game. She has made at least 10 shots from the floor in 10 of the past 12 games and shot 59.3 percent in those 12 games.
Without the injured Courtney Becker (knee), the Blugolds will rely more on everyone but no one more than Donarski, who has shown throughout her career why she will play at Iowa State University next season.
Going back to the 3-point shooting, Mineral Point will need a defensive solution for the combination of senior Taylor Theusch (72-for-163 for 44.2 percent) and sophomore Jacy Weisbrod (57-for-113 for 50.4 percent) behind the arc.
Melrose-Mindoro vs. Neillsville
The third-ranked Mustangs (23-1) head to Black River Falls to compete against the Warriors (22-2), who have won 12 straight games and allowed 14 opponents to 30 or fewer points.
Melrose-Mindoro counters with an offense that averages 68 points per game, and a three-headed monster consisting of South Dakota State commits Mesa Byom (17.4 ppg, 9.5 rpg) and Emily Herzberg (16.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 4.3 apg) and Viterbo commit Calette Lockington (12.5 ppg, 4.6 apg).
That group, along with junior Teagan Frey (10.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg), is trying to qualify for its third consecutive state tournament.
Division 2
Onalaska vs. New Richmond
The second-seeded Hilltoppers (19-5) pulled off a big victory in the regional final by avenging two regular-season losses to Central and meet the fourth-seeded Tigers (19-5) in a 7 p.m. game at Central.
New Richmond, which knocked off top-seeded River Falls 41-38 on Saturday, is led by senior Jessica Hagman, who averages 14.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game and has made 43 3-pointers.
Onalaska has won eight of its past nine games and will need to keep its composure as well as its focus against the Tigers. The Hilltoppers have a veteran team that can play very well together and will need to do so here.
Onalaska is led by junior Olivia Gamoke’s 10.8 ppg but has been a very balanced team. Senior Kenzie Miller adds 9.2 ppg and 3.5 rpg and senior Lexi Miller 8.8 ppg and 4.9 rpg.
Division 3
Arcadia vs. Prescott
The top-seeded Raiders (21-3) have won nine straight games since losing to Onalaska and have double-figure scorers in seniors Ellie Hoesley (15.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg) and Linzy Sendelbach (12.8 ppg, 7.6 rpg) heading into this 7 p.m. Thursday game at Altoona, Wis.
Prescott (21-3) has won six straight games and 13 of its past 14 and is led by 5-9 junior Isabella Lenz (24.1 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 4.3 spg), who has made 61 3-pointers and scored as many as 51 points in a game this season.
Division 5
Bangor vs. Eleva-Strum
Bangor (23-1) has been one of the state’s top teams all season and has only been beaten by Melrose-Mindoro. Senior Karsen Kershner averages 13.3 ppg and 9 rpg to lead her team as it takes on Eleva-Strum at 7 p.m. Thursday in Independence, Wis.
Eleva-Strum (18-6) is led by senior Briana Nelson (16.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg), who will play at Viterbo next season. Senior Kloe Hillestad averages 13.6 ppg and has made 44 3-pointers.