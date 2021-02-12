WIAA girls basketball: West Salem gets past Sparta in Division 2 regional semifinal

“She’s a great player, and she’s going to a great school to play in college,” Panthers junior guard Ella Jordan said of Ziebell. “Our philosophy was to D-up and try to deny that pass into the post and keep that away from her as much as possible.”

Those active hands forced turnover after turnover, which led to fast break offense and easy baskets, which helped contribute to West Salem’s season-high offensive output.

Senior Maddie Quick led the Panthers with 15 points, while Jordan added 14 and junior Ally Gilster 11, including three 3-pointers. Sophomore Anna McConkey scored 10 points off the West Salem bench, which scored 28 points as a unit.

“We’re pretty high scoring. We’ve been playing into the 70s almost every game, and that’s just kind of how it played out,” Matt Quick said. “We shot the ball really well in the first half, and cooled off a bit in the second. We’re comfortable playing fast tempo, and we played consistently with nine kids. Our bench played really well.”