WIAA girls basketball: West Salem gets past Sparta in Division 2 regional semifinal

WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School girls basketball team knew that it had a tall task awaiting it on Friday night.
Sparta’s 6-foot-2 senior center Callie Ziebell was able to fill the box score, but the Panthers had enough depth to wear down the Spartans and claim an 84-49 win in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.
West Salem (11-1) advances to play top-seeded Onalaska (14-3) on Saturday in Onalaska. The game begins at 7 p.m.
Ziebell, a Division I Bradley University commit, had 18 points at halftime and finished with a game-high 31 points for Sparta (5-8), but the Panthers had five players score in double figures and balanced minutes well within their nine-person rotation.
West Salem coach Matt Quick had the Panthers apply pressure in the backcourt whenever possible, hoping to disrupt the Spartans’ flow before they could even get into their offense.
“She had a great game. The game plan was pressure, pressure, pressure, because Ziebell has been playing great, and she’s tough to guard,” Quick said. “She had 18 at the half, and that’s why we were in the full-court pressure. That helped limit her touches a little bit.”
Whenever Sparta got into its half-court offense, West Salem clogged the lane defensively to try to keep the ball out of Ziebell’s hands.
“She’s a great player, and she’s going to a great school to play in college,” Panthers junior guard Ella Jordan said of Ziebell. “Our philosophy was to D-up and try to deny that pass into the post and keep that away from her as much as possible.”
Those active hands forced turnover after turnover, which led to fast break offense and easy baskets, which helped contribute to West Salem’s season-high offensive output.
Senior Maddie Quick led the Panthers with 15 points, while Jordan added 14 and junior Ally Gilster 11, including three 3-pointers. Sophomore Anna McConkey scored 10 points off the West Salem bench, which scored 28 points as a unit.
“We’re pretty high scoring. We’ve been playing into the 70s almost every game, and that’s just kind of how it played out,” Matt Quick said. “We shot the ball really well in the first half, and cooled off a bit in the second. We’re comfortable playing fast tempo, and we played consistently with nine kids. Our bench played really well.”
The Panthers will have less than 24 hours to turn around and play the Hilltoppers in a regional final, and they will present a much different challenge than what the Spartans provided. Whereas Sparta prefers to play through a post presence, Onalaska will be more like looking in a mirror for West Salem, as a guard-oriented pressure defense awaits the Panthers on Saturday.
The Hilltoppers, 64-44 winners over Tomah on Friday, are led by senior Olivia Gamoke, who averages better than 20 points per game.
“I think we’re pretty familiar with Onalaska. They’re a super good team with a lot of leaders,” Jordan said. “We’re just going to try to D-up and keep doing everything we’ve been doing. Let our defense run our offense, and play the game we know how to play.”
With four full days of practice to prepare for this weekend, Quick said that the Panthers were able to implement a game plan for Sparta while also looking out for a potential showdown with the Hilltoppers to follow.
“Onalaska is a full-court pressure team, and it will be a matter of handling their pressure to start with, so hopefully we can execute some offense,” Matt Quick. “That should be a fun game, and it should be a really good matchup.”