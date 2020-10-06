WIAA girls golf: Arcadia/Independence's Hallie Tulip qualifies for Division 2 state tournament

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state tournament will be held Oct. 12-13 at The Meadow Valleys Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler, Wis.

"It feels really good," Tulip said of qualifying as an individual. "I was kind of skeptical coming in, but I was glad to come out of it."

The short game that Sobotta praised gave Tulip some trouble on the front nine, and she recorded 6s on holes 5, 7 and 8 to go along with an 8 on the third hole.

"It's not such a long hole," Sobotta said of No. 3. "It's like 311 (yards) or something. It's a tough green, no doubt out it."

Eliminating those higher scores on the back was a focus, and Tulip said her approach shots were key in turning the round around.

"Back nine, just had to — second shot, third shot — had to really center those into the green," said Tulip, who carded only one 6 on the back nine.

That proved to be the difference as she overtook teammate Whitney Sonsalla, Wisconsin Dells' Libby Walker and Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek's Madyson Rosman and Izzy Popple in the final nine holes.