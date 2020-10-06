WIAA girls golf: Arcadia/Independence's Hallie Tulip qualifies for Division 2 state tournament

HOLMEN — After Hallie Tulip shot a 47 on the front nine of Tuesday's WIAA Division 2 sectional at Drugan's Castle Mound, the Arcadia/Independence junior knew the back nine would be critical if she wanted to extend her season another week.
"It was really nerve-racking," Tulip said. "Very nerve-racking."
But Tulip responded with a 42 on the back nine, putting her at 18-over-par 89 for the round.
Although her Raiders didn't qualify for the team state tournament, Tulip grabbed the third and final spot reserved for individual qualifiers, edging Wisconsin Dells senior Kayla Gray and East Troy junior Andrea Smith by one stroke.
"Hallie's a great girl, great short game, soft hands," Arcadia/Independence coach Mike Sobotta said. "I can't say enough. She practices hard, she's coachable. I think she only weighs about 100 pounds — dripping wet, maybe — but she's a good athlete."
The Raiders finished fifth with a team score of 386, well behind qualifiers Madison Edgewood Sacred Heart (341) and Lakeside Lutheran (363).
Wisconsin Dells (376) was third, Lancaster (384) was fourth, Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek (389) was sixth, G-E-T (393) was seventh, and Black River Falls (421) was eighth.
Joining Tulip as individual qualifiers are Lancaster's Brianna Kirsch and Morgan Cooley, both of whom shot an 88.
The state tournament will be held Oct. 12-13 at The Meadow Valleys Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler, Wis.
"It feels really good," Tulip said of qualifying as an individual. "I was kind of skeptical coming in, but I was glad to come out of it."
The short game that Sobotta praised gave Tulip some trouble on the front nine, and she recorded 6s on holes 5, 7 and 8 to go along with an 8 on the third hole.
"It's not such a long hole," Sobotta said of No. 3. "It's like 311 (yards) or something. It's a tough green, no doubt out it."
Eliminating those higher scores on the back was a focus, and Tulip said her approach shots were key in turning the round around.
"Back nine, just had to — second shot, third shot — had to really center those into the green," said Tulip, who carded only one 6 on the back nine.
That proved to be the difference as she overtook teammate Whitney Sonsalla, Wisconsin Dells' Libby Walker and Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek's Madyson Rosman and Izzy Popple in the final nine holes.
Next week's trip to Kohler will be Tulip's second time at state after the Raiders qualified as a team in 2018. Although this year's venue is different, Tulip hopes playing on that stage before will help her mentally. As for her approach, she plans to keep it simple.
"Have fun, play the best I can," Tulip said.
