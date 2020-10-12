WIAA girls golf: Tomah in second after weather-shortened Day 1 of state tournament

KOHLER — The Tomah High School girls golf team is in second place after a weather-shortened Day 1 of the WIAA Division 1 state tournament Monday at Blackwolf Run-Meadow Valley.

Rain and lightning paused play for multiple hours, forcing the WIAA to shorten the first day of the tournament to nine holes.

The Timberwolves combined to shoot a 38-over-par 182, eight shots behind leader Brookfield Central. Tomah holds a narrow lead over Arrowhead (184), Kettle Moraine (185) and Waunakee (186). Notre Dame (195) is sixth, Cedarburg (207) is seventh, and Hortonville (214) is eighth.

Brin Neumann led the Timberwolves with a 5-over 41, which put her tied for third as an individual.

Neumann had a triple bogey on the par-4 14th hole, but birdied the par-4 13 and the par-5 16. She trails Westosha Central's Kylie Walker, who is competing as an individual, by four strokes for the lead.

Tomah's Amelia Zingler and Sophie Pokela are close behind Neumann. Zingler is tied for fifth at 6-over, and Pokela is tied for ninth at 7-over.

Also in Division 1, Onalaska's Amber Nguyen, who is competing as an individual, is shot a 7-over 43 and is tied for ninth.

In Division 2, Arcadia/Independence's Hallie Tulip, who is also competing as an individual, is tied for 16th after shooting a 13-over 49.

