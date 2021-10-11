WIAA girls golf: Tomah ninth after opening round of Division 1 state tournament

VERONA, Wis. — The Tomah High School girls golf team has some work to do if it is to achieve its goal of finishing in the top five at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.

The Timberwolves, who are ranked fifth by the state's coaches and are competing in their third straight state tournament, shot a combined 53-over-par 341 and are ninth out of 12 teams after a wet and long opening round at University Ridge Golf Course on Monday.

Middleton and Westosha Central are tied for first at 30-over and hold a five-stroke lead over third-place Hamilton heading into Tuesday's second and final round.

"We honestly need to go in tomorrow with the mindset of it's a brand new day and show them what we can truly shoot in one round," said Tomah coach Tonya Gnewikow, whose team is looking to build on a seventh-place finish in 2019 and a fifth-place finish in 2020.

The Timberwolves did get a strong showing from Sophie Pokela; the senior carded a 4-over 76 and is tied for 12th individually.

But juniors Brin Neumann and Amelia Zingler — Tomah's Nos. 2 and 3 golfers, respectively — had uncharacteristic rounds. Zingler finished with four double-bogeys and shot a 16-over 88, while Neumann had two triple-bogeys, two double-bogeys and shot an 18-over 90.

"Brin and Amelia have way more potential than what they kind of demonstrated today," Gnewikow said.

Junior Madeline Ewers carded a 15-over 87 from the No. 4 spot.

"Her 87 was fantastic," Gnewikow said. "Going into it, I said for her, I would be super happy if she can (play) bogey golf and maybe throw in one par to get in the 80s. And she did exactly what she was asked of and had a wonderful round."

While Ewers, Zingler and Neumann were all at least 4-over through their first four holes, Pokela started with four pars. The senior slipped with a double-bogey on the par-4 14th — the Timberwolves started on the back nine — but parred Nos. 15, 16 and 18 to take a 3-over 39 into her second nine.

Pokela birdied No. 1, a par-4, to erase a stroke but added more with bogeys on the third and sixth holes. She finished well, though, with pars on Nos. 7, 8 and 9 — a par-4, a par-3 and a par-5, respectively.

"I think having her maturity and being a senior on the team, she just knew that this was her last chance," Gnewikow said. "She had to get it done."

Ewers was consistent with a 7-over on her first nine and an 8-over on her second. Neumann, meanwhile, found herself in poor positions at times — such as behind a tree or in some high grass — and followed a 7-over on her first nine with an 11-over on her second.

Zingler had a rocky start with three double-bogeys over her first four holes and four through her first six. She was 12-over through nine holes but rebounded to shoot a 4-over on her second nine and will look to carry that momentum into Tuesday.

"She went from topping the ball to then getting underneath it and just popping it straight up. There was no happy medium between that at all," Gnewikow said of Zingler's first nine. "But she turned it around and had a much better back nine."

Regaining confidence will be key for the Timberwolves on Tuesday, Gnewikow said, and the coach believes a top-five finish is still within reach. Brookfield Central and Bay Port are currently tied for fourth at 38-over.

"We just need to, like I said, kind of get back to our norm and where we are comfortable at tomorrow," Gnewikow said. "... We can do better. We will."

Onalaska's Allison Balduzzi and Kiya Bronston, who are competing as individuals, are in the top 30. Balduzzi shot a 7-over 79 and is tied for 20th, while Bronston shot a 10-over 82 and is tied for 27th.

Division 2

Arcadia/Independence, which is ranked fifth, shot a combined 99-over 387 and is in fifth out of six teams.

Hallie Tulip carded a 9-over 81 and is third individually; she trails Prescott's Ava Salay and St. Croix Central's Sally Vangsness by three strokes.

Whitney Sonsalla shot a 24-over, while Kenzie Wolfe shot a 31-over and Ithzel Cossio shot a 35-over.

Prescott is first as a team at 50-over, while St. Croix Central is second (+60), The Prairie School is third (+79), and Freedom is fourth (+94). Madison Edgewood is sixth (+109).

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

