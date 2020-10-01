WIAA girls golf: Tomah, Onalaska qualify for sectional

PORTAGE, Wis. — The Tomah and Onalaska high school girls golf teams advanced to sectional play on Thursday by placing second and third, respectively, at the WIAA Division 1 Portage Regional.

The Timberwolves shot a team 339, which was 11 strokes behind champion Waunakee. The Hilltoppers shot a 347 and will join those teams and fourth-place Reedsburg (356) in the Tomah Sectional at the Hiawatha Golf Club on Monday.

Onalaska's Kiya Bronston pushed for the individual championship and finished second with a 9-over-par 79, which left her three strokes behind Portage senior Sophie Denure (76).

Tomah was led by eighth-place Sophie Pokela (80) and 11th-place Brin Neumann (83). Onalaska's Allison Balduzzi was also part of that 11th-place tie.

Tomah's Amelia Zingler tied for 14th place (84), and Onalaska's Amber Nguyen was 18th with an 89. Tomah's jayda Zhu (92) and Onalaska's Malia McGarry (96) also contributed scoring rounds for their respective teams.

Sparta was led by junior Payton Jones and her round of 104 on the way to a team score of 446.

