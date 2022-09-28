WIAA girls golf: Tomah wins second straight regional title

TOMAH — The Tomah High School girls golf team is one qualifying round away from playing in its fourth straight WIAA Division 1 state tournament.

The Timberwolves tackled their home golf course and shot a collective score of 336 to win a regional championship at Hiawatha Golf Club on Wednesday.

Tomah has won two straight regional titles and continues its season Tuesday in the Hudson Sectional at Troy Burne Golf Club. The top four teams and top four individuals not on those teams qualified for that sectional, and the top two teams and top three individuals not on those teams qualify for the state tournament at University Ridge in Madison on Oct. 10-11.

The Timberwolves were led Wednesday by senior Brin Neumann, who shot a 1-under-par 71 to claim medalist honors. Tomah had four of the top seven golfers and finished 35 shots ahead of second-place Stevens Point.

Holmen also qualified for the sectional with a third-place finish and score of 375.

The Timberwolves were anchored behind Neumann by senior Peyton Foster, who tied for third place with an 87. Senior Madeline Ewers tied for fifth place at 88, and senior Amelia Zingler placed seventh with a 90.

Holmen senior Emily Nelson tied Ewers for fifth to lead the Vikings. Senior Brianna Senn (11th, 94), sophomore Jayeanna Palm (13th, 95) and senior Morgan Gunderson (16th, 98) also scored for Holmen.

Onalaska senior Alex Wayss qualified as an individual by tying for 11th with a 94.

BLACK RIVER FALLS REGIONAL: Aquinas (399), Arcadia/Independence (415) and G-E-T (417) all qualified for the Prairie du Chien Sectional by placing second, third and fourth, respectively.

Lancaster (388) was the top team performer at Skyline Golf Course.

Arcadia/Independence senior Whitney Sonsalla was individual runner-up with a 17-over 89, and G-E-T senior Maggie Bistodeau was fourth with a 95.

The second-place Blugolds were led by sophomore Emma Dobbins and freshman Molly Swift, who tied for fifth with rounds of 97. Junior Elise Tomashek (11th, 98) and sophomore Tenny Makepeace (20th, 107) also scored for Aquinas.

Junior Alexis Murphy (97), senior Caydence Kokott (104) and junior Anna Motszko (121) were other scoring golfers for the Red Hawks, while seniors Ahna Bautch (97), Ithzel Cossio (105) and Kylie Mullikin (124) scored for the Raiders.

Black River Falls junior Zowie Hunter (fifth, 97), Westby/Viroqua freshman Maddi Fletcher (11th, 98) are individual sectional qualifiers.