WIAA girls golf: Tomah wins sectional, qualifies for state for second straight year

TOMAH — The Tomah High School girls golf team qualified for the state tournament for the second straight year by winning the WIAA Division 1 sectional it hosted at Hiawatha Golf Club on Monday.

It is just the second time the Timberwolves, who finished seventh at state last year, have advanced to back-to-back state tournaments; the first came in the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

Tomah, which had two golfers finish in the top four, posted a team score of 341 and held off Waunakee, which gained five strokes on the Timberwolves on the back nine and finished just three strokes back.

Onalaska (356) was third — meaning the Hilltoppers missed qualifying for state as a team — but senior Amber Nguyen shot an 11-over-par 83 to tie for fifth and qualify as an individual.

New Richmond (359) was fourth, River Falls (381) was fifth, Hudson (387) was sixth, Reedsburg (394) was seventh and Menomonie (470) was eighth.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sophomore Amelia Zingler shot an 8-over 80 and finished second to lead Tomah while classmate Brin Neumann shot an 82 to finish fourth.

Zingler’s 3-over 39 on the front nine trailed only New Richmond junior Lanie Veenendall, who was even-par on the front before taking medalist honors with a 6-over 78.