WIAA girls golf: Tomah wins sectional, qualifies for state tournament

HUDSON, Wis. — The Tomah High School girls golf team is headed to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament after winning the Hudson Sectional on Tuesday.

The eighth-ranked Timberwolves battled Stevens Point and New Richmond down to the last couple of holes before a 3-over-par 75 from senior Brin Neumann and a 6-over 78 from senior Amelia Zingler moved them to the front of the pack.

Tomah's score of 357 was 11 better than the runner-up Panthers and 12 ahead of the third-place Tigers. Tomah and Stevens Point advance to the state tournament at University Ridge in Madison on Oct. 10-11.

Stevens Point senior Riley Pechinski was the meet medalist with a 72, and Neumann and Zingler followed her in second and third, respectively.

The Timberwolves are state qualifiers for the fourth straight season and seventh time since 2011. Tomah placed eighth in 2021, fifth in 2020 and seventh in 2019.

Tomah also received scoring rounds of 102 from senior Medline Ewers and freshman Karma Hasselberger.

Holmen placed seventh out of eight teams with a 387, which was one shot behind sixth-place Chippewa Falls/McDonell and two behind fifth-place Hudson.

The Vikings were led by senior Emily Nelson (90), who was part of a four-way tie for 10th place. River Falls junior Mahlia McCane and New Richmond senior Abbie Ritzer grabbed the final individual state spots with rounds of 83.

Sophomore Jayeanna Palm (93), senior Brianna Senn (101) and senior Morgan Gundersen (103) also had scoring rounds for Holmen, and Onalaska senior Alex Wyss shot a 94.