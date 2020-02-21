WIAA girls hockey: Black River Falls co-op defeats Viroqua co-op in six overtimes

"They were tired, and you could see that," Paul Severson said. "They would slow for bursts, and they would pick it back up again. They gave it a really good effort."

Moser said, "The legs go, and when the legs go, no matter what level of player you are, the head starts to go ... you start to make some poor decisions. You don’t have any knee bend, and it’s hard to keep your stick on the ice."

The winning goal came after Black River Falls defenseman Sierra Steele dumped the puck into a crowd in front of the net. Lane managed to find the puck in heavy traffic and flick a short, chest-high shot into the net.

"We finally got a good look because the puck bounced off to the side, which takes the goalie out of position a little bit, and (Lane) buried it," Moser said.

Despite the fatigue, Dolesy said she never lost her determination to chase down the puck.

"It's my senior year," she said. "It didn't want to be done, so it was pretty easy to get through it."

The team gets five days off before heading to top-seeded Middleton for a sectional semifinal Tuesday. The team didn't practice Friday.

"We need a day of rest and recovery," Moser said. “I told them I’m proud of them, I’m impressed with them, and we’ll give Middleton a heck of the game on Tuesday."

