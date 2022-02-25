WIAA girls hockey: Onalaska co-op clinches first state berth since 2015

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — The Onalaska girls co-op hockey team made a stop at Olson's Ice Cream in Chippewa Falls before heading home on Friday night.

"I've never heard of it, never been there, but it was kind of nice," Hilltoppers head coach Mark Thorn said. "Good way to celebrate."

And Onalaska had plenty to celebrate.

The third-seeded Hilltoppers earned their first WIAA state tournament appearance since 2015 with a 3-1 win over the fourth-seeded Somerset co-op in a sectional final at Chippewa Ice Arena.

The D.C. Everest co-op and the Xavier co-op also clinched spots at state on Friday, while the final sectional title — between the Viroqua co-op and the Middleton co-op — is slated for Saturday night.

Although Onalaska (23-4) will be making its first trip to state since 2015, the program has a total of 10 appearances spanning various forms of the co-op — including four straight appearances from 2012-15.

"I was on the staff those years, so I was there the last time we were there," Thorn said. "... Quite honestly, it means an awful lot that we're back to where we were."

Thorn said the Hilltoppers felt that making it to state became a reachable goal around the holiday season. Onalaska had an up-and-down start to its season as it overcame a few hurdles — from building chemistry among the team's plethora of returners and its young additions coming off a U-14 state championship squad to dealing with lineup changes, including freshman goalie Diana Hanson missing time with an injury and junior Jaden Hammes making the switch to defense.

But since a Dec. 14 loss at the Chippewa Falls co-op, the Hilltoppers have won 19 in a row.

"All of a sudden you start getting on a roll, and the girls started believing," Thorn said. "I think that probably speaks more to their credit, that they said this was their goal and they believed it."

The impressive stretch continued on Friday.

Onalaska broke through after a scoreless first period when quick passing from senior forward Kiya Bronston and junior forward Anna Szymanski worked the puck to sophomore forward Payton Sawyer, who put away the game's first goal 10 minutes, 18 seconds into the second period.

"It was one of those goals that you really look at and you work on in practice where they move the puck and let the puck do the work," Thorn said. "And it was really a pass over here, a pass over here, pass to the far-side backdoor, and in it went.

"It was a really nice, beautiful play."

The Hilltoppers lead doubled 11 minutes into the third period when sophomore forward McKenna LaFleur took control after a turn over and worked her way around the defense for a goal.

Thorn felt that his team was able to wear down the Stars, who relied heavily on their first line, and that it made good use of its experience in close games.

"We're going to run two lines, and then we sub in a fourth player into those lines to give some of those girls a rest," Thorn said. "I think it just came down to a matter of conditioning that, because you're playing in these tight games, you've got to go all the time."

Somerset, which beat the top-seeded River Falls co-op to advance to the sectional final, was able to pull within 2-1 a few minutes later. But Onalaska's defense limited the Stars' chances from there, and Hanson — who finished with 29 saves — kept them scoreless before LaFleur added an empty-net goal.

LaFleur has scored four goals in the Hilltoppers' three games this postseason and is tied with Bronston (one goal, three assists) for the team lead in points since the end of the regular season.

"She reminds me a lot of Kiya Bronston when she was a sophomore in that they're goal-scorers. They know how to score goals," Thorn said of LaFleur. "But if you watch Kiya's game as its grown, she's really developed into an all-around player, both offensively and defensively, on both sides. And McKenna will get there, as well."

Onalaska now awaits its seeding and opponent for the state semifinals, which will be played Thursday at Alliant Energy Center in Madison. The championship is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. March 5.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

