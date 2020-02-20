WIAA girls hockey: Onalaska co-op loses regional final to Stoughton co-op

ONALASKA — The Onalaska girls hockey co-op had plenty of chances, but Stoughton co-op goalie Aven Gruner was there to stop almost every single one.
A glove save on a shot off the stick of sophomore forward Kiya Bronston, the Hilltoppers’ leading scorer. A stick save on a laser of a shot from senior Paige Christenson. And when the Onalaska co-op peppered Gruner with shot after shot on power plays, Gruner held firm.
The third-seeded Hilltoppers put 40 shots on goal, but Gruner saved 39 of them to lead the sixth-seeded Icebergs to a 2-1 win in a WIAA Division 1 regional final Thursday evening at the OmniCenter.
The Onalaska co-op’s lone goal came on a power play with 1 minute, 4 seconds left in the third period and cut the Stoughton co-op’s lead in half, but the Hilltoppers didn’t come up with the equalizer.
“Their goaltender played pretty gosh darn well. I think we hit the butt end of her stick five different times,” said Onalaska co-op coach Mark Thorn, whose team finishes the season 12-12. “To me, that’s what happens this time of year — you run into a hot goaltender, and she can steal a game."
The Hilltoppers, who beat the Stoughton co-op 4-1 on Feb. 8 by scoring all four of their goals in the third period, put pressure on Gruner and the Icebergs (6-17-2) early and often. The Onalaska co-op had the game’s first six shots on goal and outshot the Stoughton co-op in each period.
The Hilltoppers had 11 shots on goal in the first period, 14 in the second and 15 in the third. But as they pressed harder, Gruner seemed to get more dialed in.
Gruner, a freshman, kept the Onalaska co-op scoreless on its first five power plays — including back-to-back saves with about 5 minutes left in the second period, denying Bronston and Jaden Hammes. Early in the third, she again saved a shot from Bronston — this one on a counterattack — before stopping Chloe Strain on the rebound. Senior forward Jaidyn Groshek sent a rocket from the left circle with 4:38 left in the third period, but Gruner kept the Hilltoppers off the board.
“It’s cool to see that girls can have that kind of skill,” Groshek said. “... We played a lot of good goalies this year, and I know we’re able to get around them. But today, I guess it just wasn’t clicking.
“I thought we played really well. We had a lot of good chances. That goalie was just playing out of her mind.”
While the Onalaska co-op missed on some of those chances — including a 2-on-1 in the first period and an opportunity Bronston had in front of the net in the third period before getting bumped off the puck — the Icebergs made the most of their 13 shots on goal, nine of which came in the first period.
The Stoughton co-op’s Aeryn Olson scored with 9:29 left in the first period before Carley O’Neil put the Icebergs up 2-0 about 6 minutes later. Gruner took it from there.
“We came into the season not knowing what to expect,” Thorn said. “We had a fun season, we learned and grew a lot. … As the season goes along, we set our schedule to play tougher and tougher competition so that we’re ready for the playoffs. It really stings when you go out in the first round.”