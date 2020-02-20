WIAA girls hockey: Onalaska co-op loses regional final to Stoughton co-op

The Hilltoppers had 11 shots on goal in the first period, 14 in the second and 15 in the third. But as they pressed harder, Gruner seemed to get more dialed in.

Gruner, a freshman, kept the Onalaska co-op scoreless on its first five power plays — including back-to-back saves with about 5 minutes left in the second period, denying Bronston and Jaden Hammes. Early in the third, she again saved a shot from Bronston — this one on a counterattack — before stopping Chloe Strain on the rebound. Senior forward Jaidyn Groshek sent a rocket from the left circle with 4:38 left in the third period, but Gruner kept the Hilltoppers off the board.

“It’s cool to see that girls can have that kind of skill,” Groshek said. “... We played a lot of good goalies this year, and I know we’re able to get around them. But today, I guess it just wasn’t clicking.

“I thought we played really well. We had a lot of good chances. That goalie was just playing out of her mind.”

While the Onalaska co-op missed on some of those chances — including a 2-on-1 in the first period and an opportunity Bronston had in front of the net in the third period before getting bumped off the puck — the Icebergs made the most of their 13 shots on goal, nine of which came in the first period.