WIAA girls hockey: Onalaska co-op ready for rematch with Appleton Xavier co-op in state semifinal

What Mark Thorn remembers from the season opener is that his Onalaska girls co-op hockey team stuck with the Appleton Xavier co-op.

Sure, the Stars ultimately won 7-3 back on Nov. 19, but the Hilltoppers nearly held them scoreless in the first period and were within 4-3 early in the third.

“I mean, there were a lot of times we were playing even up with them the whole time, just (had) a couple of breakdowns,” said Thorn, Onalaska’s coach. “... You take some of those things away, and I think we have the opportunity for a great game.”

The Hilltoppers have the chance to prove that on Thursday.

Fourth-seeded Onalaska (23-4) and top-seeded Appleton Xavier (22-3-1) will meet in a WIAA state semifinal at 4 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, with the winner advancing to Saturday’s state title game.

The second-seeded D.C. Everest co-op (20-3) and the third-seeded Middleton co-op (22-3) will play in the other semifinal.

The Hilltoppers, who punched their first ticket to state since 2015 by beating the Somerset co-op on Friday, have won 19 games in a row and are a confident group — even though they are the lower-seeded team.

“They’re looking forward to playing anybody,” Thorn said. “They know they’ve got two games to win to reach their ultimate goal, so that’s really what they’ve been focused in on — staying to the course, bringing their enthusiasm to practice.”

When considering Onalaska’s confidence, it’s worth noting that the team has changed since it lost to the Stars to begin the season.

Freshman goalie Diana Hanson has returned from an injury and been stellar between the pipes, posting a .937 save percentage and four shutouts with a 20-2 record. A position switch for junior Jaden Hammes has boosted the defense while adding another dimension to the offense; senior forward Kiya Bronston has developed into an all-around threat; and sophomore forward McKenna LaFleur has proven to be potent with the puck on the second line, including scoring four goals over the Hilltoppers’ last two wins.

That’s not to mention the growth Thorn has seen in players such as seniors Lydia Walz and Lily Tobert and juniors Alayna Tauscher and Alex Meyer, just to name a few.

Along with those individual improvements, Onalaska has come together as a whole.

Thorn said he’s been impressed by the team’s leadership, preparation and selflessness, and he’s particularly quick to note how dedicated players are to watching film and to putting team success above anything else.

“If you look at the scoring during the playoffs, you go, ‘Well, Kiya Bronston wasn’t very effective,’” Thorn gave as an example. “She went up against every other team’s first line, pretty much shut them down and still was able to get a couple of assists. I don’t know, that’s a pretty good darn statistic for me, and I would tell you that’s probably what she’s most proud of.”

It’s no surprise, then, that the Hilltoppers are such a balanced group. Although Bronston leads the way with 32 goals and 23 assists, Onalaska has five other players with at least 20 points this season in Hammes, LaFleur, Walz, junior forward Anna Szymanski and sophomore forward Payton Sawyer.

“We’re definitely playing our best hockey right now,” Thorn said. “... I think we’re very well seasoned and prepared for a good run at the state tournament.”

The Hilltoppers have a tough task ahead of them, though.

Appleton Xavier’s three losses have come to two teams — the Green Bay East co-op, which the Stars beat 7-6 for the sectional title, and Middleton, which is also a state qualifier. Appleton Xavier averages 5.3 goals per game and is led by the dynamic duo of senior forward McKayla Zilisch (45 goals, 33 assists) and sophomore forward Grace Rentmeester (38 goals, 28 assists).

“If those two start clicking and working together, it could be a long day,” Thorn said. “What we’ve got to be is defensively sound and make sure that our wings’ locks are on them. You just can’t let those girls float on their own because they won’t stop moving. They’ll always be moving, so we’ve got to make sure that we have someone on them at all times.”

