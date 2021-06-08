WIAA girls soccer: Onalaska too much for La Crosse Central in Division 2 regional

“We knew that there was going to be those types of goals,” Onalaska coach Tyler Ludeking said. “... We just told our girls, ‘You need to be there so when it does kick off, you’re there for an opportunity.’”

It was also a point of emphasis after the Hilltoppers failed to finish similar chances in a 2-0 win over the RiverHawks on May 13, and the team came through with three goals off rebounds on Tuesday.

“Their goals they scored, those first two, were just on our inability to clear, get rid of the ball,” said Central coach Joe Czerniak, whose team finishes the season at 4-6-1. “We were forcing them to shoot outside the 18(-yard box). We were fairly organized, even when they made some adjustments.”

But Onalaska, with a plethora of players contributing off the bench, was able to wear down Central on a warm night and kept the ball in the attacking third while the RiverHawks packed in their defense.

Freshman Amaya Thesing had a shot on goal less than a minute after Kloehn scored, and the Hilltoppers had four corner kicks in the next nine minutes.

Then, in the 39th minute, junior Kiya Bronston sent a through ball to Thesing, who snuck the ball under the arms of a diving Lysne to put Onalaska up 2-0, which was the score at half.