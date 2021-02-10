WIAA girls sports roundup: Tomah basketball team beats La Crosse Logan in Division 2 regional quarterfinal

TOMAH — Behind a balanced effort, the Tomah High School girls basketball team topped Logan 50-34 in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal Tuesday night.
The fourth-seeded Timberwolves, who advance to play top-seeded Onalaska on Friday, were led by sophomore Lauren Noth’s 15 points. Seniors Lexi Spiers and Shani Tiber added 12 and 10 points, respectively, for Tomah, which led just 25-21 at the half before holding the fifth-seeded Rangers to 13 points after the break.
Logan was led by freshman Aaliyah Hamilton’s 10 points, while sophomore Jazzy Davis added eight.
Sparta 65, Black River Falls 26
SPARTA — The third-seeded Spartans advance to play at second-seeded West Salem on Friday.
Division 3
Arcadia 57, Mondovi 55
ARCADIA — Sophomore guard Breah Golden made a step-back jumper with 2 seconds on the clock to give the fourth-seeded Raiders the victory.
Golden, who made four 3-pointers, led Arcadia with 19 points and added six assists. Senior Chloe Halverson registered a double-double for the Raiders with 14 points and 13 rebounds, while sophomore Autumn Passehl added 12 points.
Arcadia, which made 12 3s, will play at top-seeded Aquinas on Friday.
Durand 76, G-E-T 40
DURAND — The sixth-seeded Red Hawks saw their season come to a close.
River Valley 46, Viroqua 31
VIROQUA — Senior Hallie Sherry (10 points) was the only player in double figures for the fourth-seeded Blackhawks, who trailed 30-10 at the half.
Sherry, who made two 3-pointers, had all 10 of her points in the second half.
Division 4
Melrose-Mindoro 67, Kickapoo 55
MELROSE — The fourth-seeded Mustangs had three players in double figures as they advanced to face top-seeded Bangor on Friday.
Sophomore Lilly Radcliffe led the way with a game-high 20 points, while seniors Teagan Frey and Evi Radcliffe added 15 and 12 points, respectively.
Senior Morgan Holliday hit three 3-pointers for Melrose-Mindoro, which led 31-17 at the half.
Montello 77, Brookwood 41
MONTELLO — The fifth-seeded Falcons saw their season come to a close.
GIRLS HOCKEY
WIAA sectional semifinals
Marshfield co-op 4, Onalaska co-op 3
MARSHFIELD — The third-seeded Hilltoppers battled back from a 3-0 deficit and got within 3-2 at the end of the second period but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Kiya Bronston and Jaden Hammes scored in the second period to bring the Onalaska co-op within one, but Shelby Tryba responded in the third period to give the second-seeded Marshfield co-op a cushion.
Bronston added a goal later in the frame, but the Hilltoppers couldn’t find the equalizer.
Eau Claire North co-op 3, Black River Falls co-op 1
EAU CLAIRE — The fourth-seeded Tigers saw their season come to a close.