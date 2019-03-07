GREEN BAY — Coach Louis Hurd knew that he and his Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School girls basketball team were going to take some gambles on Thursday.
His Red Hawks simply weren’t going to extend their zone to guard the lowest-scoring pair of players from Marshall in their WIAA Division 3 state semifinal at the Resch Center. Instead, they’d devote their defensive attention to the Cardinals’ top three players, a trio that scores nearly 70 percent of the team’s points.
Hurd knew his game plan was a roll of the dice in his program’s first state appearance. It worked for stretches, but those two players — seniors Cereya Morel and Bailey Neuberger — ended up making some of the defining shots in the Red Hawks’ 58-37 loss.
A historic season for G-E-T (24-3) ended after defending Division 3 champion Marshall (25-2) took control in the second half with a 16-4 run from which the Red Hawks couldn’t recover.
“We knew our task was a tall one,” said Hurd, who is in his first year coaching G-E-T. “We decided not to guard two of their players who we felt were not good shooters, percentage-wise, and make that gamble.
“I felt that we had them taking shots we wanted them to take, we just didn’t finish on the glass. I’m proud of the girls for executing the game plan to the best of their ability.”
One can’t blame Hurd for not expecting Morel to deal punishing blows with her shooting — her 17 points were a career high, and she went 7 of 12 from the floor including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. The Cardinals had trouble handling G-E-T’s trapping zone, but when they were able to swing the ball quickly around the perimeter, and not let the traps and double teams arrive, Morel made them pay.
“I was feeling really good,” Morel said. “I just wanted to make more baskets than I have before. I’m just proud of myself.”
Neuberger helped ignite the Cardinals’ defining run with back-to-back three-point plays, both of which came off of offensive rebounds, and powered her 11-point performance. Hurd said his team “got a little soft” on the boards at times, and that let Marshall get too many extra chances.
Marshall built a lead in the first half, but G-E-T started cutting into it with pressure defense. The Red Hawks forced nine turnovers and turned them into some easy baskets on the other end to pull within 28-23 at halftime.
“I think we came out a little nervous. A big stage, longer court,” G-E-T senior Lexi Wagner said. “I think were we down nine, and we came back and were only down five at halftime. We felt like they were frustrated, and we got some easy shots. But we weren’t able to keep that going in the second half.”
Wagner, an NCAA Division I Youngstown State recruit, finished with a game-high 18 points on 7-for-25 shooting. She also had five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Olivia Zielke added five points and 12 rebounds for the Red Hawks, but she was limited by foul trouble to 19 minutes.
Marshall did a better job handling the ball in the second half, giving away just three turnovers, while forcing 11 out of G-E-T. The Red Hawks never consistently broke down the Cardinals’ man-to-man defense in the second half, as they focused on getting the ball out of Wagner’s hands as much as possible.
“Goal No. 1 was to contain Lexi,” said Marshall coach Alex Koeller, who played basketball for and graduated from Viterbo University. “She’s one heck of a player. She was our No. 1 priority. As the game went on we adjusted, sent some traps at screens for her. She can create shots of her own and create shots for others, that’s where she’s most dangerous.”
G-E-T managed just 14 points in the second half, and Marshall put together a 28-11 run over the final 15 minutes, 56 seconds.
Morel’s sister Mia, a sophomore who entered the tournament averaging more than 17 points, finished with 11.
