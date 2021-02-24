WIAA girls state basketball: La Crosse Aquinas squares off with Westfield

Aquinas High School girls basketball coach Dave Donarski doesn’t take one bit of this for granted.
His Blugolds have won 168 games and lost 13 since he took over the program prior to the 2014-2015 season, and 10 of those losses came in the first two seasons.
He expects a lot from his players, and the effort they provide has produced victory after victory.
Donarski also knows that every team playing in Friday’s WIAA Division 3 state tournament at the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wis., is there for a reason, and he expects the familiar effort of his Blugolds to be matched by Westfield.
“They are young and athletic, and I think their record is deceiving,” he said of the Pioneers (20-5). “They are playing really, really well right now, and we respect what they’ve done.”
What Westfield has done is win four straight games — one a regional forfeit over Omro — since ending the regular season with a loss to Wisconsin Dells. Freshman Carly Drew scored a team-high 15 points when the Pioneers beat Amherst 58-55 in the sectional final to become state qualifiers for the first time.
Donarski puts a lot of stock in state experience, and Aquinas (21-0) is making its fifth straight appearance. He hopes that’s an advantage but also knows that has to be demonstrated on the court.
“We’re going to have to be solid defensively to beat them” said Donarski, whose team won Division 4 titles in 2018 and 2019 and qualified for the 2020 championship game before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the tournament. “What they do with the ball is very NBA-like. They like shooting the 3 and attacking for layups.
“They have several kids who can get downhill on you.”
Drew (14.7 ppg), senior Alexa Brakebush (14 ppg) and 5-foot-10 sophomore Brandi Lentz (12.2 ppg) have been the most consistent scorers for Westfield, which beat Amherst in just the second sectional final in team history.
Drew (7.2) and Lentz (6.1) are the Pioneers’ top rebounders, and Brakebush leads the team in assists (3.3) and steals (3.2).
Aquinas has carved out much of its statistical success on the shoulders of sophomore Macy Donarski (19.7 ppg, 7.0 apg, 4.0 spg) and junior Jacy Weisbrod (18.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 89 3-pointers), two players who expanded drastically their roles from last season.
Macy Donarski, in particular, has been expected to do more and lived up to the expectations that formed.
“She’s really good at knowing what she can get and when she can get it on the floor,” junior Alaina Bagniefski said of her team’s point guard. “She can get to the rim, but we also know she’ll get the ball where it needs to go if there’s a better choice.”
A win over the Pioneers would get the Blugolds to the championship game for the fifth year in a row. Second-seeded Lake Mills (23-2) plays third-seeded Howards Grove (24-1) in the other semifinal.
Aquinas has history with both after beating the L-Cats 75-60 this season and losing to Howards Grove in the 2017 Division 4 championship game. The Blugolds haven’t lost to a team from Wisconsin since.
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX