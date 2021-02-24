WIAA girls state basketball: La Crosse Aquinas squares off with Westfield

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re going to have to be solid defensively to beat them” said Donarski, whose team won Division 4 titles in 2018 and 2019 and qualified for the 2020 championship game before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the tournament. “What they do with the ball is very NBA-like. They like shooting the 3 and attacking for layups.

“They have several kids who can get downhill on you.”

Drew (14.7 ppg), senior Alexa Brakebush (14 ppg) and 5-foot-10 sophomore Brandi Lentz (12.2 ppg) have been the most consistent scorers for Westfield, which beat Amherst in just the second sectional final in team history.

Drew (7.2) and Lentz (6.1) are the Pioneers’ top rebounders, and Brakebush leads the team in assists (3.3) and steals (3.2).

Aquinas has carved out much of its statistical success on the shoulders of sophomore Macy Donarski (19.7 ppg, 7.0 apg, 4.0 spg) and junior Jacy Weisbrod (18.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 89 3-pointers), two players who expanded drastically their roles from last season.

Macy Donarski, in particular, has been expected to do more and lived up to the expectations that formed.