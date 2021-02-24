 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WIAA girls state basketball: La Crosse Aquinas squares off with Westfield
alert top story
DIVISION 3 SEMIFINAL: AQUINAS VS. WESTFIELD

WIAA girls state basketball: La Crosse Aquinas squares off with Westfield

{{featured_button_text}}
Aquinas Macy Donarski

Aquinas High School sophomore Macy Donarski looks for an opening during a game against Arcadia. Donarski is averaging 19.7 points and 7.0 assists per game or the Blugolds, who put their 21-0 record on the line against Westfield (20-5) in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal Friday at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wis.

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

Aquinas High School girls basketball coach Dave Donarski doesn’t take one bit of this for granted.

His Blugolds have won 168 games and lost 13 since he took over the program prior to the 2014-2015 season, and 10 of those losses came in the first two seasons.

He expects a lot from his players, and the effort they provide has produced victory after victory.

Donarski also knows that every team playing in Friday’s WIAA Division 3 state tournament at the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wis., is there for a reason, and he expects the familiar effort of his Blugolds to be matched by Westfield.

“They are young and athletic, and I think their record is deceiving,” he said of the Pioneers (20-5). “They are playing really, really well right now, and we respect what they’ve done.”

What Westfield has done is win four straight games — one a regional forfeit over Omro — since ending the regular season with a loss to Wisconsin Dells. Freshman Carly Drew scored a team-high 15 points when the Pioneers beat Amherst 58-55 in the sectional final to become state qualifiers for the first time.

Donarski puts a lot of stock in state experience, and Aquinas (21-0) is making its fifth straight appearance. He hopes that’s an advantage but also knows that has to be demonstrated on the court.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We’re going to have to be solid defensively to beat them” said Donarski, whose team won Division 4 titles in 2018 and 2019 and qualified for the 2020 championship game before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the tournament. “What they do with the ball is very NBA-like. They like shooting the 3 and attacking for layups.

“They have several kids who can get downhill on you.”

Drew (14.7 ppg), senior Alexa Brakebush (14 ppg) and 5-foot-10 sophomore Brandi Lentz (12.2 ppg) have been the most consistent scorers for Westfield, which beat Amherst in just the second sectional final in team history.

Drew (7.2) and Lentz (6.1) are the Pioneers’ top rebounders, and Brakebush leads the team in assists (3.3) and steals (3.2).

Aquinas has carved out much of its statistical success on the shoulders of sophomore Macy Donarski (19.7 ppg, 7.0 apg, 4.0 spg) and junior Jacy Weisbrod (18.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 89 3-pointers), two players who expanded drastically their roles from last season.

Macy Donarski, in particular, has been expected to do more and lived up to the expectations that formed.

“She’s really good at knowing what she can get and when she can get it on the floor,” junior Alaina Bagniefski said of her team’s point guard. “She can get to the rim, but we also know she’ll get the ball where it needs to go if there’s a better choice.”

A win over the Pioneers would get the Blugolds to the championship game for the fifth year in a row. Second-seeded Lake Mills (23-2) plays third-seeded Howards Grove (24-1) in the other semifinal.

Aquinas has history with both after beating the L-Cats 75-60 this season and losing to Howards Grove in the 2017 Division 4 championship game. The Blugolds haven’t lost to a team from Wisconsin since.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

THE FIELD

AQUINAS (21-0): The Blugolds spent all season ranked first by The Associated Press, first in Division 4, then Division 3. ... Aquinas has won 96 straight games against Wisconsin opponents and two straight Division 4 state championships. ... The Blugolds also advanced to last year's Division 4 title game, but the tournament was ended after their semifinal win over Crandon. ... Sophomore Macy Donarski leads the team in scoring (19.7 ppg) and assists (7.0 apg), while junior Jacy Weisbrod ranks second in scoring (18.9 ppg) and tops the team in rebounds (5.7 rpg). ... Weisbrod has also made 89 3-pointers. ... The Blugolds average 10.95 3-pointers per game.

WESTFIELD (20-5): The Pioneers are making their first appearance in a girls basketball state tournament after beating Amherst on Saturday. ... Westfield is led by freshman Carly Drew, a 5-8 forward, who averages 14.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. ... Senior guard Alexa Brakebush follows with 14.0 ppg and 3.3 assists per game. ... The Pioneers started the season with two straight losses to Appleton Xavier and Lake Mills before winning 10 straight games. ... Westfield lost two of its last four regular-season games.

LAKE MILLS (23-2): The L-Cats are the second seed and led by senior Taylor Roughen's 13.9 points per game, and senior Vivian Guerrero's 10.9 points and 9.1 rebounds. ... Lake Mills qualified for last season's Division 3 tournament and lost to Wrightstown in the semifinals. ... Jade Pitta, now a senior, scored 18 points in the game, and Guerrero added a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. ... These state tournaments are the first two in program history. ... The L-Cats have won five straight games and 14 of 15 since a loss at Aquinas.

HOWARDS GROVE (24-1): The Tigers advanced with a 38-37 win over Oostburg in the sectional finals. ... This is their third state tournament and first since 2017. ... Howards Grove beat Aquinas for the Division 4 championship in 2017 and is the last team from Wisconsin to beat the Blugolds. ... Senior MacKenzie Holzwart, a 5-8 point guard, leads the team in scoring (16.3 ppg) and assists (3.7 apg) and shoots 52.6% from the floor. ... Senior Maddie Near, a 5-11 forward, averages 13.6 ppg and a team-high 7.4 rpg.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News