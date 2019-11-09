HUDSON, Wis. — Sophomore Rachel Stein and freshman Priya Oshan had one fifth-place finish apiece and teamed up for a fifth-place relay finish for the Logan/Central/West Salem girls swim team at a WIAA Division 1 sectional on Saturday.
The cop-op placed eighth out of 13 teams with a score of 120 and finished two spots ahead of the Holmen/Onalaska/Aquinas program (10th, 100).
Stein finished fifth in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 20.38 seconds, while Oshan was fifth in the 100 freestyle (56.0). They teamed up with Gracie Gerke and Emma Gerke to place fifth in the 200 medley relay (1:56.94).
Stein was also seventh in the 100 brestatroke (1:09.04), and Stein, Oshan, Emma Gerke and Ava Scholl combined on an eighth-place performance in the 200 freestyle relay (1:46.49).
The winner of each race qualifies for the WIAA state meet. The field is rounded out by the best of the remaining times.
The Holmen/Onalaska/Aquinas team was led by a seventh-place finish by Thea ranis, Brynn Kleiner, Molly Lenmark and Madiline Casey in the 400 freestyle relay (3:58.38).
The 200 freestyle relay team of Halie Eiken, Kleiner, Sayge Stojadinovic and Elle Lettner in was ninth (1:47.7), and junior Johanna Rupple also placed ninth in the 100 backstroke (1:06.68).
Division 2
BARABOO, Wis. — Black River Falls/Blair-Taylor was 12th out of 13 teams with a score of 56.
Previous state qualifier Lauren Steien could be headed back to Madison after her time of 58.65 seconds was good for second place in the 100 butterfly. Steine was also fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:07.4) and swam with Aliison Giroux, Julia Beam and Maren Bakken in a 10th-place performance in the 200 medley relay (2:00.68).