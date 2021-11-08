WIAA girls swimming: Central/Logan/West Salem sending relay team to Division 1 state meet

The Central/Logan/West Salem girls swimming team is sending a relay team to the WIAA Division 1 state meet after its performance at the Wisconsin Rapids Sectional this past Saturday.

Sophomore Shefali Ramakrishan, freshman Camille Johnson, junior Priya Oshan and freshman Lauren Zarecki finished third in the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 52.65 seconds.

Sectional winners are automatic qualifiers for the state meet, but the relay team met the state qualifying standard of 1:52.71 to advance.

Ramakrishan, Johnson, Oshan and Zarecki will race in Lane 1 in the first of three heats at the state meet, which is scheduled to be held Saturday at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium.

