 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WIAA girls tennis: Central, Logan send three each to Division 1 sectional
alert top story
GIRLS TENNIS

WIAA girls tennis: Central, Logan send three each to Division 1 sectional

{{featured_button_text}}

The Central and Logan high school girls tennis teams will be represented in three flights each at the WIAA Division 1 Eau Claire Memorial Sectional after performances during Monday's Central Subsectional.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The RiverHawks received a victory from their No. 3 doubles team of Maddie Masewicz and Ella Lysne to become sectional qualifiers. The No. 1 doubles team of Kayla Holman and Katie Johnson and No. 1 singles player Rachel Jones advanced without playing.

The Rangers received semifinal wins from Jordi Pasch (No. 2 singles), Sydney Roswall (No. 3 singles) and Tatyana Roberts (No. 4 singles). Roberstw on her match in straight sets.

The sectional begins at 9 a.m. at the Menards Tennis Center in Eau Claire. The top four sectional finishers at No. 1 singles and doubles and champions at No. 2 singles and doubles will qualify for the state tournament.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News