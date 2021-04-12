WIAA girls tennis: Central, Logan send three each to Division 1 sectional

The Central and Logan high school girls tennis teams will be represented in three flights each at the WIAA Division 1 Eau Claire Memorial Sectional after performances during Monday's Central Subsectional.
The RiverHawks received a victory from their No. 3 doubles team of Maddie Masewicz and Ella Lysne to become sectional qualifiers. The No. 1 doubles team of Kayla Holman and Katie Johnson and No. 1 singles player Rachel Jones advanced without playing.
The Rangers received semifinal wins from Jordi Pasch (No. 2 singles), Sydney Roswall (No. 3 singles) and Tatyana Roberts (No. 4 singles). Roberstw on her match in straight sets.
The sectional begins at 9 a.m. at the Menards Tennis Center in Eau Claire. The top four sectional finishers at No. 1 singles and doubles and champions at No. 2 singles and doubles will qualify for the state tournament.
