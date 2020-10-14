WIAA girls tennis: La Crosse Aquinas' Danica Silcox looking to cap stellar freshman season with strong showing at state

Aquinas High School girls tennis coach Kaylin Kalk wasn’t sure what to expect from Danica Silcox heading into this season, but it didn’t take long to figure out Silcox would be a major contributor for the Blugolds.
Just a couple weeks into the season, Silcox was on the heels of senior Ella Reichenbacher, who was an All-MVC first-team honoree a year ago, at No. 2 singles.
“(Reichenbacher) was undefeated 16-0 (last season), and Danica ended up challenging her and beating her,” Kalk said. “It was a little bit of a reconfiguration almost because it was unusual to give up a 16-0 player at No. 2 singles.”
Unusual and equally impressive, given that Silcox is only a freshman.
But Silcox (15-1) took her role at No. 2 singles and ran with it: She’s one of six players Aquinas is sending to the WIAA Division 2 individual state tournament, which begins Thursday.
Silcox will be joined by senior and fifth-seeded Fiona O’Flaherty (singles, 15-1), seniors Amelia Topolski and Morgan Thill (doubles, 12-2), and Reichenbacher and freshman Charlee Gauger (doubles, 10-0) in Kohler, Wis.
“I’m just proud of myself that I even made it to state because the girl I’m playing (Wausau Newman junior Becky Larrain) is definitely very good,” Silcox said. “I just hope to play to my full potential and see where that leads me.”
Where that’s led her throughout the year is to success.
After dropping her first match of the season to Onalaska Luther’s Cassie Warren — who will also compete at the individual state tournament — Silcox has ripped off 15 straight wins. Many of those victories came in straight sets, including all four of her matches so far this postseason.
Of course, that doesn’t mean Silcox’s winning streak has come easily. Playing with confidence was challenging early in the year — and still is at times — though she’s been able to find more and more with each win, which brings out the best of her skills.
“My first match of the season, I was very nervous,” Silcox said. “I didn’t try to hit any winners. I just tried to kind of keep the ball in play. Definitely, during the course of the year, I’ve gotten more aggressive as I’ve been playing stuff and come up to the net more.”
Kalk has noticed that, too, and has been impressed with Silcox’s ability to fine tune her game — from focusing on serving and charging to ironing out her swing technique. But what sets Silcox apart, Kalk believes, is her consistency and mental stamina.
“The consistency that she has is just incomparable to anyone else in the competition,” Kalk said. “She’ll have shots where you don’t think she has any opportunity of reaching them, and she’ll get them right back. … She doesn’t feel like she’s lost the point unless she’s actually lost the point.”
O’Flaherty has experienced exactly that in practice, and she appreciates the high level of competition.
“When we play against each other, we just go back and forth, so I end up having to hit winners,” said O’Flaherty, a three-time state qualifier. “That’s really helped me in matches where I’m playing a consistent person to hit winners against them because she’s forced me to do that.”
There’s plenty more Silcox can still improve on — Kalk would like to see her continue to put more spin on the ball, something she’s worked extensively on this season — but the foundation is in place for her to have a solid career with the Blugolds, regardless of how this year’s state tournament plays out.
“I think the opportunity that this year provides her is to get familiar with it and see the level of competition and know what she’s shooting for the next three years,” Kalk said.
“I think she’s going to be really, really good,” O’Flaherty added. “She already is really good, but I think especially junior and senior year, she’s going to go far at state. So I’m really excited to see what she can do.”
O’FLAHERTY MOTIVATED TO MAKE DEEP RUN: O’Flaherty will make her third straight trip to the individual state tournament this week, and she hopes to make a deep run after being bounced in the second round in her first two appearances.
“I really want to get to the final day, even maybe top four,” said O’Flaherty, who is seeded fifth in the tournament and will face Eau Claire Regis’ Arianna Smith (14-7). “But just Saturday, if I can get there, I’d consider it a success.”
O’Flaherty’s only loss this season came in the section final to Madison Edgewood’s Baluck Deang, the reigning D2 individual champion, and Kalk and Silcox feel the senior is motivated to end her final season on a high note.
“I think she’s recognizing that, too,” Kalk said about O’Flaherty’s status as one of the state’s top players. “She’s trying to — rather than just be complacent in that fact — she’s trying to live up to that.”
Along with O’Flaherty and Silcox, Kalk is excited to see how Topolski/Thill and Reichenbacher/Gauger perform.
Topolski and Thill will face Madison Edgewood’s Samantha Buchner and Maeve Shanahan (1-3) in the first round, while Reichenbacher and Gauger will play fifth-seeded Abi Knox and Natasha Davis of Shorewood (12-5).
“I’m immensely proud of the girls, especially considering it’s been such an unusual season,” Kalk said.
ONALASKA LUTHER, WEST SALEM, TOMAH SENDING INDIVIDUALS: The Knights will be competing at the individual state tournament for the ninth year in a row, while the Timberwolves will be competing for the first time since 2005.
Onalaska Luther will be represented by Warren and Sarah Hoffe in the D2 doubles tournament. The pair, which is 9-0, is the third seed and opens play against the winner of a match between Altoona’s Averie Varsho/Ally Wagner and Roncalli/Two Rivers’ Erin Schermetzler/Ashlyn Dellemann.
In Division 1, Tomah junior Cadence Thomson (9-4) will compete in singles, while seniors Deirdre Martin and Jenna Hausman (9-4) will compete in doubles. Thomson will play Brookfield Central’s Aaditi Tiwari (15-13), and Martin/Hausman will play Antigo’s Ellie Preboski/Elli Stank (10-1).
The Timberwolves haven’t had a state qualifier since Erin Welch advanced as a senior in 2005. She posted a 17-3 record that season but was beaten in the first round of the state tournament.
In Division 2, West Salem senior Madigan Freng (8-2) will face seventh-seeded Morgan Dekan of Altoona (20-2) in singles, while seniors Julia Krien and Josie LaJuenesse (6-2) will take on East Troy’s Sophia Rondeau and Katie Metcalf (7-2) in doubles.
Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee
