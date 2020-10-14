WIAA girls tennis: La Crosse Aquinas' Danica Silcox looking to cap stellar freshman season with strong showing at state

Where that’s led her throughout the year is to success.

After dropping her first match of the season to Onalaska Luther’s Cassie Warren — who will also compete at the individual state tournament — Silcox has ripped off 15 straight wins. Many of those victories came in straight sets, including all four of her matches so far this postseason.

Of course, that doesn’t mean Silcox’s winning streak has come easily. Playing with confidence was challenging early in the year — and still is at times — though she’s been able to find more and more with each win, which brings out the best of her skills.

“My first match of the season, I was very nervous,” Silcox said. “I didn’t try to hit any winners. I just tried to kind of keep the ball in play. Definitely, during the course of the year, I’ve gotten more aggressive as I’ve been playing stuff and come up to the net more.”

Kalk has noticed that, too, and has been impressed with Silcox’s ability to fine tune her game — from focusing on serving and charging to ironing out her swing technique. But what sets Silcox apart, Kalk believes, is her consistency and mental stamina.