WIAA GIRLS TENNIS

WIAA girls tennis: La Crosse Aquinas' Silcox bounced from D2 singles tournament

MADISON — Danica Silcox had her season ended Friday as the Aquinas High School girls tennis junior lost in three sets to sixth-seeded Maggie McGinnis of Appleton Xavier in the second round of the WIAA Division 2 individual singles tournament.

Silcox, who was unseeded and beat Mondovi's Caitlyn Stadter in straight sets in Thursday's opening round, grabbed an early edge over the senior McGinnis with a 6-0 win in the first set but dropped the second 6-2 and the third 10-7.

McGinnis (22-7) fell to East Troy senior Lauren Lindow, the tournament's No. 3 seed, 6-1, 6-1 in the next round.

Silcox finishes the season at 24-4.

