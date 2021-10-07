WIAA girls tennis: La Crosse Aquinas' Silcox, Fortney and Viroqua's Leer, Cress qualify for state

EAU CLAIRE — The Aquinas and Viroqua high school girls tennis teams are each sending two players to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament after their performances Thursday at the Altoona Sectional.

The Blugolds' Danica Silcox took third at No. 1 singles and Kate Fortney won the sectional at No. 2 singles, while the Blackhawks' Cammie Leer and Anneka Cress finished fourth at No. 1 doubles.

The top four finishers in Flight 1 at sectionals and the top finisher in Flight 2 qualified for the state tournament.

Silcox beat Lake Mills' Claudia Curtis 6-0, 6-0 before falling to Madison Edgewood's Lily Olson — the eventual sectional champion — 6-1, 6-2. But Silcox rebounded by beating Mondovi's Caitlyn Stadter 6-0, 6-1 to take third.

Fortney won both of her matches at No. 2 singles in straight sets, topping Jefferson's Meghan Magner 6-2, 6-1 and Madison Edgewood's Alana Johnson 6-3, 6-2.

Leer/Cress started the day with a 7-6 (3), 7-5 victory over Watertown Luther Prep's Rachel and Katie Schoeneck but lost to Madison Edgewood's Samantha Buchner/Maeve Shanahan 6-3, 6-0 and Edgerton's Ashley Ulset/Sylvia Fox 7-5, 7-6 (5) to take fourth.

Onalaska Luther's Emma Larson and Emily Gronholz narrowly missed an automatic qualification for state by finishing second at No. 2 doubles.

The pair beat Madison Edgewood's Sydney and Jamie Johnson 7-5, 6-2 but lost to Altoona's Greta Schlafer/Khalia Mork 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the final.

