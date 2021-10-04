WIAA girls tennis: La Crosse Central, Holmen have strong showings at D1 subsectional

The girls tennis teams from Central and Holmen high schools will be well represented at sectionals after their performances at the Central Subsectional at the Green Island Tennis Courts on Monday.

The RiverHawks have six qualifiers for the Waunakee Sectional on Wednesday, while the Vikings have five; singles players and doubles teams that advanced to semifinal matches in Flight 1 and finals in remaining flights on Monday earned spots at sectionals.

Central's Sienna Torgerud beat Onalaska's Alex Drazkowski in straight sets to advance to the semis at No. 1 singles, while the RiverHawks' Allison Culp and Allie Schlicht both won a pair of matches in straight sets to qualify for sectionals at Nos. 3 and 4 singles, respectively.

Central will also have a doubles pairing in each flight at sectionals: Kayla Holman and Katie Johnson at No. 1, Maggie and Sophie Hannum at No. 2, and Sam Vandermolen and Ella Lysne at No. 3.

Holman/Johnson beat Tomah's Macy Arch/Makenzie Kohn 6-2, 6-2, while the Hannums and Vandermolen/Lysne earned two straight-set victories.

Holmen has a qualifier in each singles flight and at No. 1 doubles.

Natalie Stitt beat Portage's Izzy Krueger 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the semis at No. 1 singles, while Isabel Ploessl won two matches in straight sets at No. 2 singles and Delaney Gelder and Emma Goede earned two victories at Nos. 3 and 4 singles, respectively.

The Vikings' Chloe Lichucki and Haley Radtke beat the Hilltoppers' Ashley Dale and Abigail Strain 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.

Logan will be represented in three flights at sectionals: Sydney Roswall at No. 1 singles, Tatyana Roberts at No. 2 singles and Lauren Jarrett/Norah Hofland at No. 1 doubles.

Tomah's Cadence Thomson qualified for sectionals at No. 1 singles.

