WIAA girls tennis: Onalaska Luther's Cassie Warren and Sarah Hoffe advance to D2 doubles semis

Onalaska Luther High School tennis seniors Cassie Warren and Sarah Hoffe, who are the third-seeded doubles team in the WIAA Division 2 individual state tournament, won both of their matches Friday to advance to Saturday's semifinal round.

The pair, which is 11-0, will face seventh-seeded Kylie McCormick and Bella Taleon of Xavier (12-2) at 9 a.m. Saturday. McCormick/Taleon beat second-seeded Ava Hoffmann and Lily Montes of Kohler in the third round to advance to the semifinals.

Warren/Hoffe won each of their matches Friday in straight sets, starting with a 6-2, 7-6 (5) victory over Altoona's Averie Varsho/Ally Wagner. The duo then beat Eau Claire Regis' Adrienne Morning and Teigan Petersilka 6-0, 6-3 to advance to the semis.

Aquinas will also be represented on the final day of the Division 2 tournament.

Blugolds senior Fiona O'Flaherty, who is seeded fifth in singles, is still in the hunt for fifth place; she beat Amery's Hannah Bottolfson 6-2, 6-3 in the second round before falling to fourth-seeded Lauren Carson of Waukesha Catholic Memorial 6-1, 6-0.

O'Flaherty (17-2) will face eighth-seeded Kate Smith of Racine St. Catherine's/Racine Lutheran (17-3) at 9 a.m. Saturday.