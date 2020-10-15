WIAA girls tennis: Several Coulee Region players advance to second day

The Coulee Region will be well represented on Day 2 of the WIAA Division 1 and 2 individual girls tennis state tournaments, highlighted by four players from Aquinas High School.
Blugolds senior Fiona O'Flaherty (16-1), who is seeded fifth in the Division 2 singles tournament, defeated Eau Claire Regis' Arianna Smith 6-1, 6-2 on Thursday and will face Amery's Hannah Bottolfson (16-1) in Kohler on Friday. Aquinas freshman Danica Silcox (16-1) also advanced in singles by beating Wausau Newman's Becky Larrain 6-1, 6-0; Silcox will face sixth-seeded Emily Gauger (19-2) of Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay on Friday.
In the Division 2 doubles tournament, the Blugolds' pairing of seniors Amelia Topolski and Morgan Thill (13-2) defeated Madison Edgewood's Samantha Buchner/Maeve Shananhan 6-1, 6-0 to advance to the second round, where they will face fourth-seeded Jada Brunkow and Phoebe Jerome (17-1) of Barron.
Onalaska Luther seniors Cassie Warren and Sarah Hoffe (9-0), who are seeded third in the D2 doubles tournament, had a first-round bye and will face Altoona's Averie Varsho and Ally Wagner (16-3) on Friday.
In Division 1 doubles at Lake Geneva, Tomah seniors Deirdre Martin and Jenna Hausman (10-4) defeated Antigo's Ellie Preboski and Elli Stank 6-2, 7-5 to advance to Friday's third round, where they will face top-seeded Kate Wade and Ellie Sprinkmann (29-0) of Mequon Homestead.
Timberwolves junior Cadence Thomson (9-5) had her season come to an end with a 7-5, 6-0 loss to Brookfield Central's Aaditi Tiwari in D1 singles. In Division 2 singles, West Salem senior Madigan Freng (8-3) fell to seventh-seeded Morgan Dekan of Altoona 6-3, 6-2.
In D2 doubles, the Panthers' pairing of seniors Julia Krien and Josie LaJuenesse (6-3) lost to East Troy's Sophia Rondeau and Katie Metcalf 6-0, 6-1, while the Blugolds' paring of freshman Charlee Gauger and senior Ella Reichenbacher (10-1) fell to fifth-seeded Abi Knox and Natasha Davis of Shorewood 6-4, 6-1.
