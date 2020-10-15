WIAA girls tennis: Several Coulee Region players advance to second day

The Coulee Region will be well represented on Day 2 of the WIAA Division 1 and 2 individual girls tennis state tournaments, highlighted by four players from Aquinas High School.

Blugolds senior Fiona O'Flaherty (16-1), who is seeded fifth in the Division 2 singles tournament, defeated Eau Claire Regis' Arianna Smith 6-1, 6-2 on Thursday and will face Amery's Hannah Bottolfson (16-1) in Kohler on Friday. Aquinas freshman Danica Silcox (16-1) also advanced in singles by beating Wausau Newman's Becky Larrain 6-1, 6-0; Silcox will face sixth-seeded Emily Gauger (19-2) of Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay on Friday.

In the Division 2 doubles tournament, the Blugolds' pairing of seniors Amelia Topolski and Morgan Thill (13-2) defeated Madison Edgewood's Samantha Buchner/Maeve Shananhan 6-1, 6-0 to advance to the second round, where they will face fourth-seeded Jada Brunkow and Phoebe Jerome (17-1) of Barron.

Onalaska Luther seniors Cassie Warren and Sarah Hoffe (9-0), who are seeded third in the D2 doubles tournament, had a first-round bye and will face Altoona's Averie Varsho and Ally Wagner (16-3) on Friday.