WIAA girls volleyball: Onalaska advances to Division 1 regional final with win over Baraboo

ONALASKA — Onalaska High School volleyball coach Jessica Rohde took a deep breath after Thursday night’s WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal against visiting Baraboo.
“It’s been a stressful couple of days,” she said.
Junior setter Jennifer Garves was diagnosed with COVID-19 this week, forcing the Hilltoppers to quickly adjust their lineup with the postseason looming.
It’s no surprise, then, that Rhodes felt like a weight was lifted after top-seeded Onalaska earned a 25-18, 17-25, 27-25, 25-11 win over the fourth-seeded Thunderbirds to advance to Saturday’s regional final.
The Hilltoppers have dropped only one set since an Oct. 8 loss to West Salem and host second-seeded Reedsburg, which beat third-seeded Tomah in straight sets, with a trip to sectionals on the line.
“Having Carly (Skemp) blocking, which she hasn’t had to do all year, is a challenge. I think some of it is also communication, you know, just getting used to new positions on the court,” Rohde said of the lineup shuffling. “Jayden (Hobson) did a great job stepping in tonight and playing back row, which she hasn’t done all season.
“I think it was just finding our place again and figuring out what we’ve got to do.”
It took some time for Onalaska to do so, and Baraboo, which finishes its season at 5-10, took advantage and made the Hilltoppers work for every point.
Support Local Journalism
After Onalaska took the first set, the Thunderbirds raced out to a 7-2 lead in the second. The Hilltoppers battled back but never evened the score, in part because of unforced errors — from poor communication to simply missing on passes and spikes.
“It was things that we knew we needed to work on, but I think it helps them to just play it through, figure it out, and then we’ll go from there,” Rohde said. “But yeah, man, a lot of errors that second set.”
Onalaska cleaned most of those errors up to start the third set and grabbed control of the set thanks to kills from junior outside hitter Ava Smith and senior outside hitter Molly Garrity. Smith finished with a team-high 13 kills and Garrity added 10.
“Molly is a competitor,” Rohde said. “We had a conversation at the beginning of the season about how she’s too aggressive. And she’s learned to figure out, ‘I can still be aggressive but still figure out how to put it in.’”
Garrity’s energy was crucial as the Hilltoppers worked to come back from dropping the second set and close out a hard-fought third.
Onalaska led 24-19 before Baraboo charged back — led by junior middle hitter McKenzie Gruner, who finished with a game-high 15 kills — to tie the set. The teams traded points before Onalaska freshman Claire Pedretti had a kill and senior Olivia Gamoke followed with an ace to take the set.
“It was just, ‘OK, deep breath. Now, we go,’” Rohde said of closing out the third set to go up 2-1. “So that helps, and I think that’s going to help going into Saturday.”
The Hilltoppers controlled the fourth set from the start as Garrity had three early kills to help her team take a 10-2 lead en route to victory.
Skemp had a game-high 42 assists, Gamoke had a game-high 25 digs and freshman Halie Kapelke added a game-high seven blocks for Onalaska.
Senior setter Jordan Buelow had 33 assists to lead the Thunderbirds, who got 13 digs from freshman Jaydnn Gruner.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!