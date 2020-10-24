WIAA girls volleyball: Onalaska drops five-set thriller to Reedsburg in Division 1 regional final

“It was a battle. We knew that nothing would come easy,” said Reedsburg coach Sheila Green, whose team won its second regional title in the past four years. “... It was a nice matchup between two fairly even teams, and it’s just a matter of getting breaks here and there and trying to earn things on your side and take care of business on your side.”

That’s what the Hilltoppers had to do in the fourth set to keep their season alive.

The teams traded the first two sets — Reedsburg took the first 25-22, and Onalaska took the second 25-20 — before the Beavers used a pivotal run to win the third 25-14. Reedsburg carried that momentum into the fourth set and grabbed a 13-6 lead.

Slowly but surely, though, the Hilltoppers chipped away.

A pair of kills and a block from freshman Halie Kapelke cut the lead to five, and two more kills from freshman Claire Pedretti trimmed it to three. Senior Molly Garrity notched multiple kills, while junior Natalie Mumm and senior Carly Skemp each had an ace to keep Onalaska within striking distance.

But with the Beavers up 22-20, the Hilltoppers were running out of time. Behind Pedretti and Kapelke, though, Onalaska ended the set on a 5-0 run to take it 25-22.