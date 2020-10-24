WIAA girls volleyball: Onalaska drops five-set thriller to Reedsburg in Division 1 regional final

ONALASKA — Adversity has been a theme for the Onalaska High School volleyball team this week.
First, junior setter Jennifer Garves was diagnosed with COVID-19 ahead of Thursday’s WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game against Baraboo, which the Hilltoppers won in four sets. By Friday, coach Jessica Rohde knew the team would be without junior outside hitter Ava Smith, its leader in kills, though Rohde didn’t disclose why.
Then, in Saturday night’s regional final against Reedsburg, top-seeded Onalaska was on the verge of elimination after the second-seeded Beavers grabbed a 2-1 lead and took control of the fourth set.
Much like Thursday, the Hilltoppers didn’t fold in the face of adversity — they battled back and scored the fourth set’s final five points to extend the game — but ultimately dropped a back-and-forth fifth set as their season came to a close.
“They’re a good team, and we knew that they were a good team coming in,” said Rohde, whose team finishes the year 9-4. “We just had a couple of little runs that we gave them there in the middle of that fifth set. That short set, that’s going to kill you.”
Onalaska scored three of the first four points of the fifth set but couldn’t maintain the lead; the fifth set had six ties and three lead changes. Reedsburg’s crucial run came late in the set and turned a tie into a 14-11 advantage before the Beavers took the set 15-12.
“It was a battle. We knew that nothing would come easy,” said Reedsburg coach Sheila Green, whose team won its second regional title in the past four years. “... It was a nice matchup between two fairly even teams, and it’s just a matter of getting breaks here and there and trying to earn things on your side and take care of business on your side.”
That’s what the Hilltoppers had to do in the fourth set to keep their season alive.
The teams traded the first two sets — Reedsburg took the first 25-22, and Onalaska took the second 25-20 — before the Beavers used a pivotal run to win the third 25-14. Reedsburg carried that momentum into the fourth set and grabbed a 13-6 lead.
Slowly but surely, though, the Hilltoppers chipped away.
A pair of kills and a block from freshman Halie Kapelke cut the lead to five, and two more kills from freshman Claire Pedretti trimmed it to three. Senior Molly Garrity notched multiple kills, while junior Natalie Mumm and senior Carly Skemp each had an ace to keep Onalaska within striking distance.
But with the Beavers up 22-20, the Hilltoppers were running out of time. Behind Pedretti and Kapelke, though, Onalaska ended the set on a 5-0 run to take it 25-22.
Pedretti had a game-high 21 kills, while Kapelke added 12. Garrity pitched in nine kills, and Mumm had five. Skemp had a game-high 32 assists, and Kapelke added 22 assists and 23 digs.
“With Ava out, yes, we need to utilize more of our hitters,” Rohde said. “We kind of talked about that in the middle of the fourth set, when we made that run. It was, ‘Let’s try to redistribute the ball a little more equally and make them guess.’”
But the Hilltoppers were unable to complete the comeback in the fifth set.
Senior Delaney Horkan and junior Macie Wieman paced Reedsburg with 17 and 10 kills, respectively. Junior Mahra Wieman and freshman McKenna Oetzman had 21 and 16 assists, respectively, while Macie Wieman added 25 digs.
Senior Olivia Gamoke had a game-high 47 digs for Onalaska.
Despite the Hilltoppers’ season ending, Rohde believes the loss gave the team something to build on.
“A couple of our losses in there (early this season), you could just see it in their faces that they’re not going to fight back for this,” Rohde said. “And how many times tonight they just, ‘Yep, we’re not going to give up. We’re going to keep fighting as hard as we can.’
“I think that’s important then crossing over into the next year. And I told the seniors that. I said, ‘You’re the group that’s going to turn this program around, and you’re the ones that will make the statements for following classes.’”
