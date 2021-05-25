WIAA girls wrestling: La Crosse Center to host inaugural state tournament

The inaugural WIAA girls individual state wrestling tournament, scheduled for Jan. 29, 2022, will be held at the La Crosse Center, the WIAA announced Tuesday evening.

The tournament, which will be hosted by Holmen High School, will be held at the venue for two years, according to a press release.

The La Crosse Center recently hosted Divisions 2, 4 and 5 of the WIAA boys and girls basketball tournaments, and the release stated that "support and interest in the facility reflects the positive experiences and relationships developed during" those tournaments.

