 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WIAA girls wrestling: La Crosse Center to host inaugural state tournament
alert top story

WIAA girls wrestling: La Crosse Center to host inaugural state tournament

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The inaugural WIAA girls individual state wrestling tournament, scheduled for Jan. 29, 2022, will be held at the La Crosse Center, the WIAA announced Tuesday evening.

The tournament, which will be hosted by Holmen High School, will be held at the venue for two years, according to a press release.

The La Crosse Center recently hosted Divisions 2, 4 and 5 of the WIAA boys and girls basketball tournaments, and the release stated that "support and interest in the facility reflects the positive experiences and relationships developed during" those tournaments.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Viroqua senior Cale Anderson and Prairie du Chien sophomore Rhett Koenig both won WIAA Division 2 championships at the individual state wrestling tournament on Feb. 13, 2021.

For a second weekend, state championship games are at the La Crosse Center. 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are Aaron Rodgers' issues with the Packers personal?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News